This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2010
Tracy firefighters volunteered to put up Christmas decorations at the home of Patrick and Dawn Stevens to help the family. Patrick, a Purple Heart veteran of Afghanistan, is a retired Army master sergeant and explosives expert.
Kimball High sophomore Michaela Loomis finished 102nd in her division of the California Interscholastic cross-country championships in Fresno. She set a new school record of 20 minutes, 3 seconds in the 5-kilometer run in the process.
Costumed children, floats, decorated cars, a band and Santa and Mrs. Claus participated in the annual Tracy Hometown Holiday Light Parade.
Restoration of the Guadalupe Center building on First Street is continuing as it serves as the location of the Our Lady of Guadalupe celebration.
25 years ago — 1995
Frank Coelho, a partner in C&B Equipment, has been elected president of the Far West Equipment Dealers Association,
Developers of the Mountain House residential development northwest of Tracy are working toward the start of construction within two years, General Manager Duane Grimsman has reported.
The City Council has approved a $2.2 million redevelopment agency loan to finance construction of an apartment complex on Grant Line Road with 67 affordable units.
Real estate broker Glenn Willbanks has been elected president of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce. He and other officers will be installed Dec. 16.
The Festival of Trees was held in the McKinley Village shopping center to raise funds for local charities.
The broccoli harvest is underway at the John Zambetti farm west of Tracy. The crop is being sent to a frozen-food firm.
50 years ago — 1970
Wounded veterans of Vietnam who are patients at Bay Area military hospitals hunted pheasants during a day of hunting sponsored by the Tracy Chamber of Commerce. It was a successful event, reported Joe Tiago, Chamber president.
Tracy High drama students are performing “The Apple Tree,” a musical play based on short stories, in the social science auditorium.
Tracy High speakers, coached by Ernest Poletti, captured the sweepstakes trophy at the Yosemite Forensics Tournament held in Stockton.
Heldar Avelar, Tracy High’s hard-charging fullback, has been named winner of the Peter B. Kyne Trophy as the team’s most-valuable player.
Two 15-member citizens’ committees have reported to Tracy High trustees their recommendations to improve school discipline.
75 years ago — 1945
The U.S. Army has declared Tracy Muncipal Airport, used during World War II for practice takes off and landings, surplus and will turn it back to the City of Tracy. The New Jerusalem Airport, which includes two landing strips, will be part of the deal.
Heinz officials visited Tracy this week and declared construction of the new Tracy plant is on schedule to be completed in the next 90 days.
100 years ago — 1920
A housing development called Lincoln Acres is being planned for the corner of the Lincoln Highway and Banta Road. (The project never got off the ground.)
The Canteen Hut used for Tracy women to provide treats to servicemen passing through on Southern Pacific trains during the war, is being remodeled for use by the American Legion.
- Tracy Press archives
