This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
Firefighters at all seven Tracy fire stations lowered American flags to half-staff in honor of the 343 New York firefighters who died 10 years ago in the Sept. 11. 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.
Services have been held for Nancy Baldocchi, 97, a longtime Tracy resident who was active in agricultural and education organizations.
The Tracy Cougars youth football teams defeated the Delta Rebels on three levels in games played at Tracy High’s Wayne Schneider Stadium.
Dwight Hunter of Tracy was one of the Willie Mac Award winners recognized by the San Francisco Giants for being active with the Junior Giants program.
Everette and Wanda Rankins celerated their 60th wedding anniversary at El Rancho Steakhouse in Stockton.
25 years ago — 1996
More than 80 new teachers and administrators in Tracy area schools were honored at the annual New Educators Luncheon in Tracy Community Center.
The Tracy Press has won first-place awards in its circulation category for front-page, sports coverage and local columns in California competition.
Anil Rama of Tracy has received a doctorate in medicine from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. He earned a bachelor’s degree in neurobiology from the University of California at Berkeley.
The new Tracy Police Facility, located in the Tracy Civic Center, was dedicated in ceremonies that included retired police officers.
Dena Fagundes, who has been coordinator of the Tracy Junior Miss Pageant for 27 years, was honored at this year’s State Junior Miss Pageant in Rohnert Park.
50 years ago — 1971
Wylssy Hansen, assessor-treasurer-collector at the West Side Irrigation District for 45 years, is retiring. Fay Giffen and Walter Ringe have filed for election to succeed her.
Two college students from Tracy will study in Europe this coming school year. Debbie Elems will be at the University of Madrid, Spain, and Mary Wilson at the University of Uppsula, Sweden.
Tracy High’s football hopes have been enhanced with the arrival of 19 lettermen at the start of practice sessions.
Services have been held for Lytle Haxby, 55, a longtime Southern Pacific conductor and a local leader of the Brotherhood of Railroad Trainmen.
Sesa and Seham Mansour have returned from spending summer vacation with their grandparents in Jordan.
75 years ago —1946
Enrollment at Tracy High School is expected to reach 600 students when the school year begins, according to Superintendent-Principal W.W. Crow.
The annual Wildlife Stag at Oak Island will feature food, liquid refreshments and all kinds of entertainment.
Release-time religious education has been approved by elementary district trustees for St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Tracy Ministerial Union.
The City Council has voted to hold a $175,000 bond election Oct. 22 to finance new sewer lines and rebuild the city’s sewage-treatment plant.
100 years ago — 1921
G.E. Hauck has been hired by high school trustees to teach woodshop and mechanical drawing, and “have charge of athletic activities.”
Tracy grammar school has started the new term with an enrollment of 425 students.
- Tracy Press archives
