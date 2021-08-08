This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
Walter Gouveia, a retired Tracy teacher, is the new president of the Tracy Breakfast Lions Club.
A photo of Oporto, Portugal, by Tracyite Mickey McGuire has been selected as “Best of Show” at a photography show at Delicato Vineyards in Manteca.
Work at improving Monte Vista Middle School and McKinley Elementary School is expected to be completed in time for the opening of the new school year.
The new Veterans Administration facility will be located near San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp. A clinic and long-term care unit will be constructed.
Top scorers of the 17-18-year-old division of the Tracy Tritons Swim Team were Jennifer Porter and Alexander Kaschinsky,
Holding the National Night Out at City Hall proved to be a success, according to city officials.
Some 400 people gathered in McDonald Park to take part in the Old School Reunion. Rudy Mason served barbecued fare.
25 yers ago — 1996
The La Villa Mexican restaurant has been opened 57 E. 11th St. by Otoniel Avila and Imelda Flores-Avila.
Dolores Gomes and Noemia Oliveira have returned from Velas, San Jao Jorge in the Azore Islands, where they completed arrangements for Velas to be Tracy’s second sister city.
Anthea Well, a retired Tracy teacher who was active in promoting Stockton Symphony’s annual Tracy concerts, has died at the age of 80.
Shruti Saini has been crowned princess of the 1996 California Dry Bean Festival in downtown Tracy.
Carly Minner, a Tracy High junior and softball standout, has been an Academic All-American by the editors of Student Sports Magazine.
Dispatchers have started moving into the new Tracy Police Facility, and other departments will soon follow.
50 years ago — 1971
Marlene Moniz of Tracy is one of 11 candidates for San Joaquin County Fair Theme Girl.
A strike by Southern Pacific workers has cut off the Holly Sugar factory’s supply of sugar beets from the southern part of the San Joaquin Valley.
Tracy bowler Barb Muny captured first place in the Central California “B” Division Tournament.
A proposed new sign ordinance for Tracy businesses has reached the public-hearing phase.
A number of Tracyites were among those filling the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum for the Billy Graham Crusade.
Inmates at Deuel Vocational Institution’s segregation units have ended their hunger strike sparked by demands for better food.
75 years ago — 1946
The Tracy City Council has tabled a proposal to establish an “amusement tax” to help fund the city’s recreation program.
Ted and Tom Mastoris are opening the Washington Market on West 10th Street. Vern Johnson and Neal Cross are partners in the business.
A 10-year-old boy drowned in an irrigation ditch near Tracy Municipal Airport. He and another boy attempted to walk across the ditch on a plank.
100 years ago — 1921
Mayor Nelson Dwelly led a delegation from Tracy at the meeting of the California Highway Commission in Sacramento, seeking funds to improve Highway 50 through Tracy (11th Street).
San Joaquin County gained a total of 2,956 autos in the past year.
- Tracy Press archives
