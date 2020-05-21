This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2010
Tracy resident Ken Ucci is continuing to develop the “Get Real Behind the Wheel” teenage safe-driving program. His 17-year-old son was killed in a car crash three years ago. (Ucci died in 2018.)
West High’s softball team clinched the Tri-City Athletic League title with a 10-0 whitewashing of McNair High, bringing its league-season record to a perfect 10-0.
Tracy’s Spring Wine Stroll filled downtown streets and sidewalks with a good number of local wine sippers.
The California Highway Patrol is checking out three possible locations for a new CHP office in Tracy.
All eight candidates for what would be the Lammersville Unified School District are urging voters to approve a ballot measure splitting the district from Tracy Unified to form a new K-12 district for Mountain House residents.
Lt. Barry Koenig, whose father was a veteran California Highway Patrol officer and Tehama County sheriff, is the new CHP commander in Tracy.
Pinkie Phillips, West High’s first swim coach, has announced she is retiring but will continue coaching the Tracy Tritons swim club.
25 years ago — 1995
The Department of Defense has announced that neither the Tracy nor Sharpe depot will be closed as part of the defense base realignment closures.
Tracy’s population has been pegged at 55,507 by the California Department of Finance’s annual estimate. Tracy added 2,356 new residents in the past year. The rate of population growth, 5.6%, was the highest in San Joaquin County.
George Albano, the former standout athlete and coach, has died at the age of 67.
Rain kept falling on Tracyites’ heads, bringing the seasonal total to 19.03 inches.
The price for a building permit to construct a new home in Tracy has reached $33,557.
The Tracy H.J. Heinz Co. factory has been recognized for improving its pollution-control operations.
Roy Orsolini is new commander of Tracy Post 1537, Veterans of Foreign Wars. Minnie Boyd heads the VFW Auxiliary.
West High’s Lamont Webb set a school record of 41.0 seconds for the 300-meter low hurdles while qualifying for the Sac-Joaquin Section track and field championships.
50 years ago — 1970
Brownies in Troop 383 had a chance to meet Gov. Ronald Reagan during their tour of the State Capitol in Sacramento. Assemblyman Bob Monagan, R-Tracy, arranged the tour.
Jean Haley of Tracy is preparing to compete in the National Skydiving Competition in July in New York State. She made her 100th jump two weeks ago.
John Zimmerman of Tracy High has captured the Valley Oak League singles tennis championship.
Army Maj. Gen. F.J. Hughes, commanding general of Letterman General Hospital in San Francisco, was the main speaker at Tracy’s Armed Forces Week Luncheon in the Tracy Inn Gold Room. Special guest was Army Sp4 Dale Vollbrecht, a Banta soldier seriously wounded in Vietnam while serving with the 101st Airborne Division.
Jim Coffman has been named valedictorian of Tracy High’s class of 1970.
Services have been held for Glenn D. Marquand, 69, a founder of M&M Builders Supply.
Mike Stefani and Ron Reich were winners of the top scholarships awarded at the annual FFA awards banquet in the Tracy Inn Gold Room.
75 years ago — 1945
Lucy Campos and Joe Robinson have won the Tracy High class of 1945 Efficiency Awards as the graduates with the best combined scholastic and leadership achievements.
Army Pfc. Jimmy McArthur has been liberated from a German prisoner of war camp. He was reported missing in action Nov. 8 while serving with an infantry unit in Germany.
Officers and enlisted men of the Vernalis Naval Air Station hosted a Spring Formal Ball. Several young women from Tracy were guests.
100 years ago — 1920
Fire completely destroyed the J.W. Bartlett Jr. home on Banta Road.
W.T. McCarthy has filed an action in Superior Court demanding a recount of votes cast in the recent municipal election. He claims the votes were miscounted.
— Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.