This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2010
Poland native Josefa “Josie” Kachmarek celebrated her 100th birthday during a party at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. She was born in Wieliczka, Poland, and she and her family moved west to avoid Russian forces at the end of World War II.
Detective Timothy Bauer has been named “Officer of the Year” of the Tracy Police Department. He was the lead investigator of the murder of 8-year-old Sandra Cantu of Tracy.
Kopal Jhalani is Tracy’s new Junior Miss following the annual pageant at the Grand Theatre.
Walmart’s proposed 82,000-square-foot expansion of its Tracy store is going forward after a court threw out a suit by a citizens group seeking to halt the project on the grounds of environmental problems.
Plans are afoot to hold a celebration in July marking the 100th anniversary of the incorporation of the city of Tracy on July 22, 1910.
Senior Tracy High infielder Stephanie Fisher hit an RBI double in the first inning to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 win in the first round of the NorCal Classic Softball Tournament at the Tracy Sports Complex.
25 years ago — 1995
Flash flooding from Corral Hollow Creek damaged 20 homes south of Tracy. Heavy rain has brought the seasonal total to 17.58 inches, well over the average total of 12 inches.
Wayne Schneider has announced he is retiring as Tracy High’s varsity football coach after a 26-year varsity career. His teams won 14 league titles and two Sac-Joaquin Section championships.
Phony $20 bills were passed at several Tracy liquor stores.
San Joaquin County has trimmed up to 10% off the budgets for its various departments.
Services have been held for Tracy attorney James L. Stroup, a founder of the Stroup and Bakerink Law Firm.
Ray McCray, 47, a former member of the City Council, has been appointed by the council to be the city’s new treasurer. He operates an investment management business in Stockton and chairs the county’s retirement board.
Some 70 elementary school teachers filled the school board conference room to demand pay raises. They have worked without a contract since the 1990-91 school year.
50 years ago — 1970
Tracy’s population has reached 15,250, an increase of 300 people over last year’s estimate of 14,950 compiled by the State Division of Finance.
Two longtime employees of the H.J. Heinz Co. factory have been promoted to department heads. Bill Burdette heads pickle products, and Edward August is in charge of tank storage.
Boaters with decorated crafts sailed past Del’s Boat Harbor on Old River during the riverside resort’s annual Decorated Boat Parade.
Mike Pereira’s broken-bat single in the ninth inning brought Craig Mizuno across home plate to give the Tracy High Bulldogs a 5-4 win over the Manteca Buffaloes.
Clothing valued at $1,400 was stolen during an early morning burglary from the Pete Davanis Clothier men’s and boys’ clothing store in Ten-Bee Village.
U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Eugene C. Blackard of Tracy has been awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for aerial achievement in Vietnam. He serves as a flight engineer on an AC-47 Skytrain attack aircraft.
Remodeling of what originally was Hagstrom’s Food Market at the corner of 10th and B streets is starting to turn it into the new home of Tracy’s Bank of America office.
Jefferson School students are presenting their version of “The Beverly Hillbillies.” Leading roles are taken by Lisa Rose, Chuck Spatafore, Denise Williams and Eddie Helms.
75 years ago — 1945
Tracyites joined the rest of the nation in mourning the death of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Restaurants closed from 1 to 3 p.m. and movie houses canceled matinees.
Tracy resident Ted Malmfeld remembered serving in Battery D of the 129th Field Artillery Battalion in France during World War I. The battery was commanded by Capt. Harry S. Truman, the new president.
Army Pvt. Francis Penny, originally listed as missing in action, has been reported to be a prisoner of war in Germany.
100 years ago — 1920
Postal officials were in Tracy examining a possible new location of the Tracy Post Office. A storefront farther north on Central Avenue from the present location is the favored site.
Bonds to finance purchase of park land and new street lights failed to gain approval by a narrow margin in the municipal election. Larry Sullivan, Thomas Garner and Nelson Dwelly captured seats on the Board of Trustees (City Council).
The Southern Pacific is seeking switchmen to replace striking workers. Wages are 64 cents per hour for eight hours. Overtime is 96 cents.
— Tracy Press archives
