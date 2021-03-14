This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
Planners continue to wrestle with the pros and cons of putting a high-speed rail spur through the center of Tracy or routing the rails to the south of the city. (No high-speed rail plans — only ACE and Valley Link light-rail — are currently being considered for Tracy area.)
Tracyites gathered March 8 to celebrate the life of murdered Tracy girl Sandra Cantu on what would have been her 10th birthday.
Drama students at JohnC.KimballHigh School are presenting their version of “Beauty and the Beast.”
The San Joaquin County Chapter of American Red Cross has designated nine Tracy residents as “heroes” for their service to the community.
Former 49ers great Ronnie Lott has met with Kenny Perez and Shonta Scoggins to plan for an ALS walk in Tracy to raise funds for ALS research.
25 years ago — 1996
Five Tracy men believed to be involved in an international drug ring have been arrested by law-enforcement officers after agents intercepted delivery of $1 million worth of heroin.
A Community Service Award has been presented to former Tracy Police Capt. John J. Serpa by the Tracy Sunrise Rotary Club.
Big Band Era music filled the Masonic Temple for a dinner-dance sponsored by the Tracy Community Band as a fund-raiser for the band.
Construction of a new wing at San Joaquin General Hospital has been completed. Tracy Mayor Dan Bilbrey took part in the dedication.
Plans of a 467-home residential development by Souza Development and Realty at 11th Street and Lammers Road on the western edge of Tracy has gone to the City Council for final approval.
50 years ago — 1971
Joe Lorenzen, associate superintendent of Deuel Vocational Institution in charge of the reception and guidance center, has retired after 35 years of state service, the last 13 years at DVI.
Marlene Moniz, a solo flautist in the Tracy High Band, has been selected to be a member of the State High School Honor Band.
Don Cose and Earl Van Bebber are proposing to develop a 53-acre industrial park on the north side of Larch Road between Holly Drive and Tracy Boulevard.
The Pombo Real Estate team has captured the City “A” Basketball League title. Team members are Dave Ortega, Dave Auchard, Scott Stringer, Frank Yancey, Carl Jefferson, John Anastasio and John Gomez.
75 years ago — 1946
Tracy High trustees have voted to hold a special election for a $600,000 bond issue to finance construction of additional classrooms and a new gym, cafeteria and auditorium.
Members of a Tracy gang with 22 members have been identified and their names submitted to the county probation department, which oversees juvenile crime enforcement.
Army Sgt. William Silveira has completed 20 months of duty in the Pacific, including taking part in the Battle of Okinawa as a member of the 77th Infantry Division.
100 years ago — 1921
John Bichetto has been elected first president of the Banta-Carbona Irrigation District. A bond issue to finance construction of the district’s facility will be held in the future.
The Southern Pacific has announced plans to reduce rates of pay for unskilled employees, including those in Tracy.
- Tracy Press archives
