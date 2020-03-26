This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2010
Motorcycle hill-climbing competition has returned to the Carnegie State Vehicular Recreation Area in Corral Hollow Canyon.
The future of Paul Sensibaugh, general manager of the Mountain House Community Services District, remains in doubt as members of the board meet in closed sessions to evaluate his performance.
Use of an alcohol-based hand sanitizer has been banned at West Valley Christian Academy after a student ingested enough to land her in the hospital.
Local firefighters have voiced their opposition to a proposal to charge residents fees for receiving emergency medical services.
Tracy High senior Josh Williams has set a 200-meter dash record of 21.40 seconds.
The Sun Kings, a Beatles tribute band, is performing at the Great Plate on Central Avenue.
Tracy is the 100th wealthiest city in the U.S., according to figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau. Pleasanton is in third place and Sunnyvale, 10th.
Federal regulators have taken over operation of the Tracy Federal Credit Union, which inspectors found lacking in “safety and soundness.” A merger with another credit union is being considered.
25 years ago — 1995
A Manteca physician has brought his mobile medical care facility, a specially equipped recreational vehicle, to McHenry House Tracy Family Shelter to provide care to homeless people.
Clover Middle School students are learning computer skills on new Macintosh PowerBooks available for use in an after-school program.
Andrea Bongay, Kristen Shryock and George Vierra, all eighth graders at Monte Vista Middle School, are this month’s Kiwanis Students of the Month.
As construction of the mall continues, its name has been changed from Tracy Mall to West Valley Mall. Opening is scheduled for October.
Norm “Pete” Pederson has been named Elk of the Year for his service to the lodge and community.
Tracy High FFA Chapter’s all-girl horse-judging team captured top honors in a regional judging competition. Team members are Bobbie Brough, Erwin Kewnig, Becky Poulos and Erin Barney,
John Whitney and Davie Ormsby celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary at a reception at the Elks Lodge. They were married Feb. 28, 1925, in Santa Ana.
50 years ago — 1970
Army Warrant Officer William Pishner of Tracy, 22, suffered a fatal heart attack after returning from a combat mission of piloting a gunship helicopter in Vietnam.
Tracy’s Alex Zirkler, 80, who witnessed the 1917 Russian Revolution up close and personal, has written a book about his experiences as a resident of Leningrad (now St. Petersburg).
Teaching kindergartners to read is one of the innovative programs that have been instituted at New Jerusalem School, according to Principal Del Bireline.
Army Spc. Keith Maier has suffered his third wound while serving with the 173rd Airborne Brigade in Vietnam.
Former Tracy High running back Don “Bulldog” Turner has been named to the San Joaquin team of the Valley All-Star Football Classic in Sacramento.
William Nicol, a retired California Highway Patrol officer, has dropped out of the race for judge of the Tracy Judicial District. Incumbent Arthur Affonso and challenger Jim Bell remain candidates.
The City Council has unanimously elected Councilman Earle E. Williams as mayor. Williams is a retired aggregates-pit manager and a local historian.
75 years ago — 1945
Army Pfc. Cecilio Lopez, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Lopez, has been killed in action while serving with the 10th Infantry Division in Italy. He was a 1944 graduate of Tracy High School.
The Tracy City Council has started action to annex the 73-acre site of the H.J. Heinz Co. factory that will be constructed this year.
The John Quigley home on Grant Line Road was destroyed by a fire that the Tracy Fire Department, on its first run in the recently annexed Parker Acres, couldn’t contain.
100 years ago — 1920
Six candidates have filed papers to be candidates for city trustee (City Council) in the April election.
The session of the First Presbyterian Church is studying plans for a new church building to be constructed on land donated by the Slack and Grunauer families.
Dan Ingram has resigned as city marshal in order to enter private business. A successor has yet to be named.
— Tracy Press archives
