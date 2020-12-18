This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2010
Heidi and Fred Mezenski have won first place in the Home and Grounds category of the annual Holiday Decorating Contest sponsored by the Tracy Rotary Club.
The annual Holiday Home Tour sponsored by McHenry House Tracy Family Shelter is starting at the Windmill Ridge Winery.
Members of The Henchmen, a local motorcycle club, are collecting toys for Tracy children served by Tracy Interfaith Ministries.
Tracy’s Citizens of the Year are volunteer fund-raiser chef Jim Meservy and Darlene Quinn, longtime volunteer director of Interfaith Ministries.
25 years ago — 1995
Larry Mekus, a real estate broker with Coldwell Banker The Vintage Group, is trying out using the internet as a tool for selling houses.
Seth Hays will leave soon for Korea to be a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He graduated from Tracy High last June.
West High senior linebacker Kevin Saenz has become the first winner of the John C. Kimball Award as the football team’s most-valuable player.
Members of the Tracy Kiwanis Club are offering shoppers at the West Valley Mall a free shuttle service to their cars.
The first real storm of the winter season dropped 2.26 inches of rain on a parched Tracy area, causing flooding in many areas.
Armand and Mary Barbosa celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at the Del Puerto Hotel in Patterson.
Lineman David Manibusan is this year’s Peter B. Kyne Trophy winner as most-valuable player on the Bulldog football team.
50 years ago — 1970
James T. Bell’s election to judge of the Tracy Judicial District has been contested. Bell is accused of violating the California Elections Code in the days before the election. He defeated incumbent Judge Arthur S. Affonso.
Santa Claus arrived in a helicopter, which landed in the Tracy High football field. The jolly elf then rode in a fire engine in a parade down Central Avenue.
The Rev. A.D. Carter will hold his annual Christmas dinner at the Church of God in Christ on West Third Street. Donations from Tracy organizations are funding the dinner.
A total of 1,369 measles shots were administered at two local clinics. The clinics were held at North and South elementary schools.
Enrollment at Tracy High as dropped beneath 1,800 students, according to Principal Bev. E. Frye. More students are expected in the spring.
75 years ago — 1945
Carlton E. “Pete” Ritter has been named chairman of the fund-raising campaign for Tracy Community Memorial Hospital.
The Tracy Furniture Store at Central Avenue and Eighth Street has been opened by James Hutchinson. The store carries furniture and home appliances.
Residents of the Lammersville School District voted, 47-0, for a $50,000 bond issue to finance construction of a new school building.
Entries to the Christmas Decorating Contest are now being sought by the Tracy Chamber of Commerce. An entry blank appears in the Tracy Press.
100 years ago — 1920
City trustees (the City Council) has decided to pave 11th Street with a concrete base and inch-and-a-half topping of asphalt.
Smallpox in a light form has become epidemic in Tracy. So far, 15 houses have been closed off.
Six Tracy area men have been deputized to kill any stray dogs they find as a health hazard. The men will be paid $200 a month.
Pumping of irrigation water from the Old River by the West Side Irrigation District will close down Jan. 1 for the winter season, WSID directors have decided.
- Tracy Press archives
