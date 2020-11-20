This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2010
After 16 years, John Day is stepping down as the man in charge of the annual Thanksgiving dinner served free of charge to Tracy senior citizens.
MillenniumHigh School’s soccer team captured the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII title with a 5-3 win over SacramentoCountryDay School. Daniel Yanez was offensive and defensive standout for Millennium.
SutterTracyCommunityHospital has earned the Certificate of Excellence from the California Hospital Association.
Cindy Harding Nannarelli, a 1972 graduate of Tracy High, has authored a book on the cooking of the Tuscany. She is a resident of that region of northern Italy.
D.R. Horton is building two-story homes in Mountain House with three to five bedrooms at prices in the low $300.000s.
25 years ago —1995
Construction crews are completing repaving the parking lot behind the TracyInn that will become part of the expanded downtown parking-lot complex.
Four-way stop signs have been installed at the corner of MacArthur Drive and Schulte Road. (There is a four-way traffic light system there now.)
Tracy Community Theatre has taken occupancy of a building on Grant Line Road that formerly was home to a used furniture store. The occupancy is temporary, until TCT can find a permanent location.
Greg Bidlack, formerly Owens-Illinois glass-container plant manager, has been named vice president for manufacturing for Orthopedic Technology Inc., the Tracy-based firm that manufactures knee braces and other orthopedic products.
The Tracy High Bulldogs took a 35-7 Homecoming victory over Lincoln of Stockton. Bulldog running back Joey Alvarez rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown.
50 years ago — 1970
Trustees of the Tracy High and TracyElementary school districts have given Supt. James R. French a contract extension with the same $24,000 annual salary but with 30 days of vacation time.
Girls at SeniorElementary School can join their high school girls in wearing pants “designed for girls” to school.
Greg Smith rambled for 201 yards as the Tracy High Bulldogs routed Franklin of Stockton, 24-9.
Tracy High’s Class of 1950’s 20th anniversary reunion attracted a good crowd of members, including Irene Heard Larkins of Larkspur and Wing Lee of Sacramento.
Tracy area’s fall lettuce harvest is winding down with good quality and yields.
Republican Bob Monagan of Tracy was re-elected to the California State Assembly, and Democrat John McFall returned to the House of Representative in the general election.
75 years ago — 1945
DeMark Memorial Chapel, established in 1927 by Frank DeMark, has been sold to his daughter and son-in-law, Evelyn and Bruce M. Hotchkiss. (It is now Tracy Memorial Chapel.)
The traditional Tracy-Manteca football game ended in a 6-6 draw.
Tracy’s market tomato season has ended after more than 300 carloads of green and pink tomatoes were shipped from three packing sheds to U.S. markets.
The 1946 Pontiacs have gone on display at Guy Stewart’s Central Garage on 11th Street.
100 years ago — 1920
C.E. Pulliam, assistant foreman at the Southern Pacific roundhouse in Tracy, was fatally injured when struck by a boxcar in the local yard.
Tracy’s first Armistice Day celebration included a Central Avenue parade and program at City Hall.
- Tracy Press archives
