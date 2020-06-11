10 years ago — 2010
Voters in the Lammersville School District have voted overwhelmingly to leave the Tracy Unified School District and form their own K-12 school district to serve Mountain House students.
City staffers are ready to present a plan to attract Macy’s to the West Valley Mall by providing $2.75 million to help finance remodeling of the 100,000-square-foot interior of the former Gottschalks.
Jass Sanghu, a retired business owner, has announced she is a candidate for the Tracy City Council.
Morgan Hayes, a 2009 graduate of Tracy High School, has been named Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year at Cosumnes River College. She was a southpaw pitcher for the Cosumnes softball team, which placed third in the state championship tournament.
Tracy High graduate Mark Lanfranki enters the U.S. Naval Academy as a plebe in July. He will major in systems engineering.
25 years ago — 1995
Tracy High graduation ceremonies were conducted June 10. Mark Wardle was valedictorian, and Mandy Rowan, salutatorian.
Michael Silva and Jen Cheney, both Tracy High graduates, have been named Tracy Press Athletes of the Year. Silva, a graduating senior, excelled in football and basketball, and Cheney, in four sports as a junior.
A new neighborhood park on the edge of Woodfield Estates subdivision has been named for Dorothy Zanussi, Tracy’s first female mayor.
Nine wedding gowns, ranging from the 19th century to the present, are on display at the Tracy Historical Museum.
James Franco, who has been principal of El Portal Middle School (now Monte Vista) and more recently Tracy High, has been named assistant superintendent for education services of Tracy Public Schools.
50 years ago — 1970
Tracy’s population has reached 14,718, according to the regional office of the U.S. Bureau of Census.
Members of Tracy High’s Class of 1970 received their diplomas during evening ceremonies at Peter B. Kyne Field. Jim Coffman is valedictorian, and Beth McClelland, salutatorian. Both will attend UC Davis.
Tracy High teachers, originally supporters of the new “flexible days” class scheduling, have now voiced their opposition.
Tracy resident Francis Gillings has qualified as an American Independent Party candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives.
Philip Anderson has been named winner of the Henry Zimmerman Math Award at Senior Elementary School. (Anderson is now a professor at INSEAD Graduate School of Business in Singapore.)
Marie Fuccillo is the new Safety Queen at the Tracy Owens-Illinois glass container plant.
Students from the University of California, Berkeley have started a summer-long survey of Tracyites’ opinions on a number of issues.
75 years ago — 1945
Members of the James McDermott Post, American Legion, are holding a “burning the mortgage” celebration for the Legion Hall on West 10th Street, which was built in 1939. (The building was moved in the 1950s to its present location at 1960 N. Tracy Blvd.)
Army Staff Sgt. Martin Sasser Jr. has arrived home after completing 35 missions in Europe as a B-17 Flying Fortress waist and ball-turret gunner.
David Pribyl has been transferred from the H.J. Heinz Co. plant in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Tracy to be the engineer of the Heinz plant now under construction. (He later became Heinz West Coast manufacturing manager.)
100 years ago — 1920
Diplomas were presented to West Side Union High School seniors at graduation ceremonies held in the school auditorium. The class consists of four girls and two boys.
High school students presented their version of the play “What Happened to Jones” in the auditorium. Kenneth Westlake had the leading role.
Daniel Ingram, a veteran of the Grand Army of the Republic in the Civil War, has died at the age of 76.
— Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.