This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
Work on renovating Lincoln Park is beginning. One major project will be replacing the wooden gazebo with a steel structure.
After two years of negotiations, the Tracy City Council has voted to work with several youth-sports organizations to build a sports complex on former Holly Sugar Corp. property in north Tracy.
Retired Army Col. Lamar Stephenson, an active fund-raiser for Tracy Interfaith Ministries, has died at the age of 80.
Trustees of the Tracy Unified School District have agreed to go ahead with rebuilding Wayne Schneider Stadium on the Tracy High campus. A new field with artificial turf and new bleachers will be featured.
The Tracy High Mock Trial team has captured the 2010-11 championship in competition held in Stockton.
25 years ago — 1996
Al Ekenberg, who was a long-time bus driver and custodian at New Jerusalem School before retiring, has celebrated his 90th birthday.
Three Tracy High wrestlers, Mike Delaney and Frankie and Anthony Gama, won championships in the San Joaquin Athletic Association wrestling tournament.
Tracy-based Westside Bank has been acquired by a holding company that is part of the U.S. Bancorp. The price was $327 million.
Tracy High senior Rita Ng has captured the American Legion Speech Contest’s regional title in competition held in Stockton.
Steps have been taken to settle the dispute between the Inland Container Corp. cardboard box plant and nearby residents.
50 years ago — 1971
California Highway Patrol Officer David Sisneros, a member of the Tracy CHP unit, is a candidate for “Officer of the Year” honors awarded by the Italian Athletic Club in Stockton.
A petition with 250 signatures is urging elementary school trustees not to move ahead with plans to close West Park School.
Georg Stimmann, a native of Hamburg, Germany, has been honored on his 85th birthday. He came to the U.S. in 1902 and worked as a carpenter on the Great Northern Railway and at Yosemite National Park.
Lee Ingells has come to Tracy from Sausalito to become the second director of the Rising Sun drug-counseling center.
Luis Gonzales has been elected student president at Senior Elementary School.
75 years ago — 1946
Holt Bros. of Stockton is building a new sales and maintenance facility at the corner of Highway 50 and Chrisman Road for Caterpillar and John Deere farm equipment.
Dr. Allan R. Powers has announced he is retiring from the active practice of medicine after 30 years. He has sold in practice to Dr. Marion Weitz, who was recently discharged from the Army Medical Corps. (A Tracy park is named for “Doc Powers.”)
After surpassing its fund-raising goal of $250,000, the Tracy Community Memorial Hospital Committee is planning to hold a supplemental campaign.
100 years ago — 1921
The proprietor of a Chinese restaurant shot and killed a man who had been bothering him for a many months.
Sam Shearer has resigned as chairman of the board of directors of the West Side Irrigation District and has been succeed by H.A. Frerichs.
- Tracy Press archives
