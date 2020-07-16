This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2010
Three Tracy Little League all-star teams claimed district championships that will lead to section play.
Two men who have been accused to taking part in the killing of a Tracy man at Amore’s Italian Restaurant have gone to court seeking dismissal of charges.
Five horses near Interstate 580 died after apparently being deprived of water for three days.
The Tracy City Council has partially restored funding for the D.A.R.E. program that urges youth to resist drug and alcohol abuse.
Mayor Brent Ives has announced he will be a candidate for reelection in November. He is serving his second two-year term.
Tours of historical public buildings will be part of the celebration marking the centennial years of the incorporation of the City of Tracy.
Longtime Tracy High coach Donald M. “Jug” Juelke has died at the age of 89. He came to Tracy from North Dakota in 1953.
Beast Athletic Performance, a track and field team composed of mostly West High athletes, has had a successful first season under coach T.J. Williams.
25 years ago — 1995
Protesters of the city’s landscaping and lighting fees are watching closely to see if the city is abiding by promises to improve service financed by the fees.
Tracy’s senior Babe Ruth team kept its first-place position in league play with a 3-2 win over Ripon behind the five-hit pitching of Richie Yochum.
Vernalis apricot grower Steve Brenkwitz has named two of his Eden Garden ’cots after his children, Trevor and Jordanne.
Tammy Holder, a 1992 graduate of Tracy High, is beginning an 18-month mission to Costa Rica for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Don Yerian has sold Yerian’s Tire Service to Wilson Way Tire Co. of Stockton. Yerian opened the business on 11th Street in 1971 after coming to Tracy in 1962 to manage the local Firestone store on Central Avenue.
Tracy Police Cpl. Jim Winston, department historian, is working on a memorial for two Tracy police officers killed in a 1915 shootout.
50 years ago — 1970
Assistant Postmaster Robert L. “Bob” Hedrick will head the Tracy Post Office as officer-in-charge when Postmaster Blythe Richards retires at the end of the month. Hedrick has 27 years of experience in the local postal operation.
The Larch-Clover Community Center, closed several months ago by the San Joaquin County Community Action Council, is reopening with John Duggan as director.
Rep. John J. McFall, D-Manteca, has visited Defense Depot Tracy to discuss construction projects at the depot with its commander. Air Force Col. Joe Pounder.
The Tracy Bowl team composed of Marie Grubbs, Barb Miller, Ellie Vogt and Jane Paul placed 20th in the Norcal Housewives Tournament in San Pablo.
Vern Hanson has succeeded Gene Tinker as chairman of the Tracy Planning Commission.
Tracy High’s 1970-71 varsity cheerleaders received a “superior” rating at the National Cheerleaders Association clinic at Squaw Valley. The Tracy team was composed of Roseanne Amaral, Jolyne Toste, and Janice, Nancy and Judy Edwards.
75 years ago — 1945
Army Pfc. Raymond Ambrose, brother of Mae Darr of Tracy, has received medals for valor and the Purple Heart for wounds while serving with the 91st Infantry Division in Germany.
The 178 stockholders who own 1,267 shares of stock in the Tracy Community Hotel Corp. will receive $90 a share when the corporation is liquidated after its sale to Gus Margaros of Tracy.
Army Capt. Henry J. Buthmann has ended his service at Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland and will return to Tracy. (He later became Tracy mayor.)
100 years ago — 1920
Tracy’s official population from the 1920 census is 2,450, an increase of 996 residents over the 1910 population of 1,454.
A campaign has been launched to gain landowner support for the formation of a new irrigation district in the Banta and Carbona areas east and south of town. The district would comprise some 30,000 acres.
Alex Levin has purchased the Central Cigar Store on Central Avenue.
— Tracy Press archives
