This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
Local charities and governmental agencies gathered at the Tracy Community Center to extend a hand to the city’s needy and county and unsheltered and homeless.
Tracyites got an inside look at Tracy High’s new library during an open house. The new building also houses the Joe Foster Music Center and FEAST lab.
The new West High gymnasium has been named for Steve Thornton, the school’s first boys’ basketball coach and director of athletics.
A photo of a Jamaican woman wearing a hat of fruit, taken by Mickey McGuire, has been named “Image of the Year” by the Tracy Camera Club.
Tracyite Steve LaRoza has successfully completed the most-grueling motorsports event in the world, The Dakar across the Andes from Argentina to Chile.
Services have been held for Joan “Joannie” Costa, 61, who had operated the Banta Inn restaurant for 27 years.
25 years ago — 1996
Developers of the 1,023-home Glenbrier subdivision in south Tracy have agreed to supply up to 16 acres for a new Jefferson School District K-8 school, later named for retired Superintendent Tom Hawkins.
Juan Hernandez and Bryan Redman led the Tracy High Bulldogs to a 72-57 win over Edison High of Stockton.
Genevieve Nilsson has retired from operating Dick’s Newsstand after more than 18 years.
The Rev. Ed Krueger is leaving as pastor St. Paul’s Lutheran Church to head a regional outreach program of the Missouri Synod of the Lutheran Church.
The J.C. Penney Co. store in downtown Tracy will be moving to the new West Valley Mall within two months. (The store was closed last year).
50 years ago — 1971
Army Specialist Raymond Enyeart Jr., 22, was killed in a truck accident in Vietnam. He was serving with the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment.
Tracyite Dave Scott took fourth place in the 125cc. class race at the Corral Hollow Cycle Park.
Air Force Sgt. Richard “Rick” Overall has returned from 40 months of duty in England.
Tracy High trustees have approved establishing a girls swim team, which will be the school’s first interscholastic girls sports team.
Tracy High basketball fans were routed from their seats when a tear-gas canister exploded. A 21-year-old Tracyite was arrested for causing the explosion.
James Mackin, a 1948 graduate of Tracy High and former Tracy Press sports editor, has been named director of communications for Aerojet General in Sacramento.
75 years ago — 1946
Howard Costello has been promoted to major while completing duty as an Army Air Forces pilot flying supplies “over the hump” from India to China and Burma.
Kay Tong has returned from China to resume her studies at Tracy High after witnessing the invasion and occupation of Canton by Japanese forces. Her family operates Tong’s Inn restaurant on East 11th Street.
100 years ago — 1921.
Sim J. Frerichs has been elected president of the newly reorganized Tracy Chamber of Commerce.
Services have been held for Wilhelmina Koster, 55, a member of a pioneer Vernalis area family.
Stores are being closed for two hours Feb. 3 so Tracyites can attend a special showing of a movie seeking funds to aid “starving children in Europe.”
- Tracy Press archives
