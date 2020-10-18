This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2010
Macy’s has opened its doors in the remodeled former Gottschalk’s location in the West Valley Mall. Store manager is Renee Correia, a Tracy resident for the past 12 years.
Don Nicholson, retired coach and athletic director at Tracy High, was present at the opening game of Kimball High’s new sports stadium, which has been named for Nicholson.
Dr. Kaylin Audrey Schack, a Tracy native and graduate of Tracy High, has started the practice of chiropractic. She is the graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic in San Jose.
Three of the four persons charged with torturing a Tracy teenager have pleaded guilty in San Joaquin County Superior Court.
U.S. Secretary of Interior Ken Salazar and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California) were on hand to help launch construction of a 500-foot pipeline connecting the California Aqueduct and Delta-Mendota Canal west of town. Federal economic-stimulus funds helped finance the project.
25 years ago — 1995
Highly touted De La Salle lived up to its reputation in dumping the Tracy High Bulldogs, 68-14, on Peter B. Kyne Field.
Tracy race driver David Philpott posted a wire-to-wire win in the 30-lap Late Model Sportsman main event to take the points lead at Stockton’s 99 Stadium.
Members of the Tracy Bean Festival’s steering committee are seeking public views on whether the annual event should be moved from downtown to a park.
Services have been held for Alexander W. “Bo” Bobo, 93, a retired Tracy businessman who had operated the Greyhound Bus Depot and Bo’s Bait and Tackle on West 11th Street.
The Tracy Farmers Market has completed its first four-month run, which has been hailed a success. The weekly Wednesday night event was held on West 10th Street.
50 years ago — 1970
Don Simpson has been installed as the new president of the Kiwanis Club of Tracy. He succeeds L.D. “Tut” Starkey.
“Manchild in the Promised Land” has been removed from the Tracy High supplemental reading list.
Tracy Press Co-publisher Tom Matthews has been named to succeed Merrill West on the San Joaquin County Fair’s board of directors.
Marine Corps Pfc. Gary Corriher of Tracy has been named outstanding member of his graduating platoon at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego
Despite Roger Traina’s 86-yard touchdown run after grabbing a Larry Stevens screen pass, the Tracy Bulldogs lost to Edison of Stockton, 21-12, on Peter B. Kyne Field.
A proposed ordinance banning the conversion of residential garages into bedrooms and family rooms failed to gain approval from the City Council.
75 years ago — 1945
The Tracy area’s tomato and bean crops took a hit when an early-season storm dropped three-quarters-of-an-inch of rain on local fields.
A 60-yard touchdown march sparked by the running of Morgan Kenner gave the Tracy Bulldogs an 8-0 win over Turlock.
The Tracy Lions Club has agreed to sponsor development of the new ballpark located at the end of the Bessie Avenue. The 13-acre plot was donated to the city by the C.E. “Pete” and Margaret Ritter family.
Bobby Hoyt is the captain of the Cadet Corps at Tracy High.
100 years ago — 1920
Months of controversy over the paving of 11th Street have ended with the city trustees’ order to begin paving at once.
A petition for the organization of the Banta Carbona Irrigation District has been approved by the county board of supervisors. The district is comprised of 19,000 acres, and irrigation water will be pumped from Sugar Cut on Old River. (It was later changed to the San Joaquin River.)
Tracy Press archives
