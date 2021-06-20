This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
Singer-song writer Megan Slankard’s concert opened the summer musical series at Lincoln Park.
The City Council has raised hangar fees at Tracy Municipal Airport, and many pilots are not happy about it.
Retired Tracy farmer Javier “Hobby” Ybanez, also a water dowser, has died at the age of 91. He was chairman of a number of “Basque Night” dinners at the Tracy Elks Lodge.
Bullfights concluded the two-weekend annual Portuguese “Festa” sponsored by the IPFES.
Gary Hampton, once a captain in the Tracy Police Department, has returned from Turlock to become chief of police.
Summer heat has descended on Tracy with temperatures soaring over 100 degrees on consecutive days.
City Council members have unanimously approved establishing Greyhound bus service at the new Tracy Transit Station at Sixth Street and Central Avenue..
25 years ago — 1996
The man arrested as the “eastside burglar” has been connected to 46 break-ins, police report.
Steve Donahue, a former Tracy High swim and water polo coach and more recently an assistant principal, has been named new principal of Monte Vista Middle School.
Basketball star Pilar Arroyo and football running back Lamont Webb are West High’s athletes of the year.
Altamont windmill maker Kenetech has filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection.
Stephanie Watson, a Monte Vista Middle School eighth grader, is Kiwanis “Student of the Year.”
Care’n Chato as Annie and Hal Clark as Daddy Warbucks are starring in the Tracy Parks and Recreation Department production of “Annie” at the Emma Baumgardner Theatre.
Old-time farm machinery filled the grain fields at the Cliff Koster Farm for two days in the Early-Day Gas Engine and Tractor Association.
50 years ago — 1971
Robert Hedrick, who started as a part-time postal employee while still in high school, has been named Tracy postmaster.
Ray Oliveira, manager of the Laura Scudder’s snack-food factory in Tracy for the past 5 ½ years, has been promoted to general production manager of the Snack-Food Division of Pet, Inc.
Students of the Year at Senior Elementary School are Louis Gonzalez, a seventh-grader, and Davida Foos, an eighth grader.
Frank X. Hamel has been named civilian personnel officer at Defense Depot Tracy, succeeding retiring Wayne Sexton.
Diane Collins is the first student at Tracy High to graduate as an agriculture major.
Gary Russell has been named Outstanding Player of the Tracy High baseball team. The third baseman batted a whopping .414 in Central California Conference play.
David Weisenberger has been elected president of the New Jerusalem 4-H Club.
Tracyite Russell Morgin has retired as equal employment opportunity officer at Sharpe Army Depot in Lathrop, ending a 34-year federal career.
75 years ago — 1946
Leo Hahn has been elected first president of the Tracy Coordinating Council, which will promote community events and programs.
Tony Mammen and his two sons, David and Harry, have opened the Mammen Garage on 11th Street east of the overpass.
Leo Gorcey and Bobby Jordan are starring in “Smart Alecks” at the Arlon Theatre on Central Avenue.
Tracy youngsters paraded in downtown Tracy to support the Green Cross safety program in Tracy.
Staff Sgt. Manny Goulart has been discharged from the Army after serving 19 months in Europe. He saw combat in major battles as a squad leader with the 80th Infantry Division.
100 years ago — 1921
What was called “record-breaking attendance” witnessed 12 West Side Union High School seniors receive diplomas.
The Banta Post Office was found burglarized over night with $50 in stamps missing.
A one-time World War I fighter pilot from Grayson crashed his high-speed Stutz into another car near Mossdale, causing four injuries.
- Tracy Press archives
