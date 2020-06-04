This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2010
U.S. Navy Lt. Lupei Chou, shipping division deputy director at the local defense depot, became the first woman to speak at the annual Memorial Day ceremonies at Tracy Cemetery.
California Highway Patrol Officer Robert Rickman, a third-generation Tracy resident, has become a candidate for the City Council, bringing the number of candidates to five.
The teachers union at Tracy Unified School District has given near-unanimous approval to a two-year contract that gives pay raises to some teachers.
Dan Schack, owner of Schack & Co., a Tracy engineering and commercial property development firm, has been elected chairman of the Tracy City Center Association.
Tracy’s IPFES Portuguese society hosted its annual festa at the Portuguese Hall. The two-day celebration was followed by bloodless bullfights.
25 years ago — 1995
A special election to recall California State Assemblyman Mike Machado, D-Linden, appears to be a certainty as sufficient signatures have been secured on a petition to qualify the election.
Tracy High trustees are considering a new policy that would keep all Tracy and West High freshmen and sophomores, along with upper-class members with behavior problems, on campus during lunch hours.
Leaks and other problems are plaguing the community pool in Dr. Powers Park.
Stan Morri Ford and Tracy Chevrolet have been approved as the first two dealerships in the Tracy Auto Plaza.
Three Williams Middle School eighth-graders chosen as “Students of the Month” by the Tracy Kiwanis Club are Jennifer Carter, Angela Carrier and Antonio Tyler.
George Kelly, retired Central School principal, was the featured speaker at the Memorial Day program at Tracy Cemetery. He is active in James McDermott Post, American Legion.
Brian McDonald has been elected student body president at Tracy High, and Rob Whitely heads student government at West High.
50 years ago — 1970
Following a hard-fought campaign, Jim Bell defeated incumbent Arthur Affonso for judge of the Tracy Judicial District, 2,814 to 2,454.
Tracy High trustees voted, 3-2, to keep “Manchild in the Promised Land” in the school library.
Directors of Tracy Community Memorial Hospital have awarded a $56,300 contract to remodel three patient rooms into a coronary care unit.
Tracy attorney Alfred Talley, a Naval Reserve fighter pilot flying out of the Alameda Naval Air Station, spoke at the Memorial Day service at Tracy Cemetery.
Anabel Felix reigned over the IPFES Portuguese Society festa.
Craig Mizuno has been named MVP of the Tracy High baseball team. He led the Bulldogs in hitting with a .362 batting average and has been named to the All-Valley Oak League team.
After four years as director of the Neighborhood House, the Rev. Vincent Castro has resigned to be the pastor of a Spanish-speaking congregation in San Antonio, Texas.
75 years ago — 1945
Col. Herbert F. Wilkinson, a veteran Quartermaster Corps officer, has been named the new executive officer of California Quartermaster Sub-Depot Tracy, according to Col. Milton O. Boone, commanding officer.
Army Pvt. Lauren J. Williams, husband of Marie Dompe of Tracy, was killed in action while serving with the 77th Infantry Division on Okinawa.
A tour of the prisoner-of-war camp at the quartermaster subdepot has shown that 440 German POWs are housed in salvaged Army tents.
100 years ago — 1920
The Southern Pacific Co. is promising to do all in its power to provide gasoline, distillate kerosene and fuel oil in the face of the gasoline shortage.
Lang Realty Co. of Tracy is offering 10-acre lots in what it calls the Lincoln Acres development two miles west of town.
A live performance of the comedy “Hen-pecked Henry” is being performed at the Arlington Theatre on Sixth Street.
— Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.