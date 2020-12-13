This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2010
Robert Rickman and Robert Elliott were sworn in as new members of the Tracy City Council. They were top vote-getters in the November election.
West High’s varsity boys’ basketball team won the Modesto City Tournament championship with a 67-53 win over host Modesto High.
The Anastasis Dance Company headed by Rachel Gustafson is performing a ballet version of Handel’s Messiah at the Grand Theatre.
George and Martha Bogetti have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in San Francisco. They are making their home at Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon.
The Sikh Temple in Tracy gave away jackets, socks, gloves and food to some 2,000 people, according to Mike Sandhu, chairman of the program.
25 years ago — 1995
Applications are flooding into Brighter Christmas by individuals and families who will receive food and toys in the days before Christmas.
Members of the Tracy Senior Citizens Club celebrated the club’s 40th birthday at the Lolly Hansen Center. Joe Wilson, retired recreation director, received special honors for his service to the club.
The Tracy Fire Department has donated a 1972 American LaFrance fire engine to Butte College in Oroville.
Tracy Crime Stoppers are offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in an armed robbery of a local liquor store on Thanksgiving Day.
Southern Pacific workers have uncovered a larger amount of lead-contaminated soil at an excavation site near MacArthur Drive.
Dorothy Zanussi Park has been dedicated in ceremonies that included participation by the former Tracy mayor for whom the park has been named.
50 years ago — 1970
Nearly two inches of rain fell on Tracy in one day, bringing the seasonal total to 3.69 inches.
Ron Cameron has come from Sacramento to be the new manager of Crocker-Citizens Bank’s Tracy office.
Thomas B.L. Ryan has been installed for a second term as commander of the Tracy Barracks, Veterans of World War I. Stella Ottenstroer is president of the unit’s auxiliary.
Offensive guard John Espana, linebacker Dave Kaiser and tight end Fred Vega were Tracy High Bulldogs named to the All-Central California Conference football team.
Local farmer Jim Edwards has been elected chairman of the citizens committee on school financing.
Holiday fashions were featured at the fashion show held by the Tracy Woman’s Club in the Masonic Hall.
An Officers and Civilian Wives Club has been formed at Defense Depot Tracy.
75 years ago — 1945
A non-profit corporation has been formed to raise funds for a hospital in Tracy. Al Crandall has been elected general chairman. A site next to Harmon Park is being purchased for the hospital.
Bert Swenson, Stockton’s director of recreation, spoke before the Tracy Rotary Club, outlining the benefits of an active recreation program.
Three men have been arrested for a hold up at the home of Jessie Green on West Third Street. Earlier, they held up Amelia Broedell (aka Hazel Price), forcing her and 10 “dinner guests” into a closet.
100 years ago — 1920
A committee has been formed to have a community Christmas tree in Tracy. The tree will be located at the intersection of Eighth Street and Central Avenue.
The state highway running through Tracy will be improved, according to the California State Automobile Association.
The Tracy Chamber of Commerce will be reorganized to conform to a new state law governing non-profit organizations.
Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.