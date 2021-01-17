This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
After a year-and-a-half of construction was completed, the new Tracy High School library has been opened. The new library is equipped with 32 computers.
The Tracy Community Band, directed by Scott Lycan, has given its annual winter concert in the Kimball High theater.
David Lee is beginning his second consecutive year as president of the West Side Pioneer Association.
Three 18-year-old men have been arrested for a gang-related shooting.
West High’s Wolf Pack basketball team scored a 66-42 win over crosstown rival Tracy High. West girls also dumped the Bulldogs, winning by a score of 50-41.
The Tracy Performing Arts Federation gave “The Odd Couple” a female twist in its all-women performance at the Grand Theatre.
25 years ago —1996
Kristy Joan Kleymans took a while to arrive, but the daughter of Andries and Elizabeth Kleymans was born Jan. 6 at Tracy Community Memorial Hospital.
The new year will see the completion of the new police facility, reported Mayor Dan Bilbrey in looking into the future at the beginning of 1996.
Rep. Richard Pombo (R-Tracy) predicts there will be a complete revamping of the nation’s farm policies in the coming year with greater emphasis on promoting a free economy.
Harvey Van Voorhis, principal of Central School in the 1950s and 1960s, has died at the age of 97 in Mt. Hope, Kansas.
The Tracy High Bulldogs crushed the Stagg High Delta Kings, 83-66, in their San Joaquin Athletic Association opener.
50 years ago — 1971
An 80-home subdivision is planned on 17 acres of land north of Grant Line Road.
Sixteen Tracy High musicians have been selected for the San Joaquin County Honor Band.
Trustees of the Tracy Elementary School District have ruled that migrant children must live in the district to attend special migrant-education classes.
Tommy Rangel has been named plant engineer for the St. Regis laminated-paper plant.
Tracy Realtor W.T. “Bill” Jordan is selling a 4-bedroom, 2-bath home in Arnold Park for $30,600.
Chuck Tuso and Paul Maigaard, both 6-3 seniors, are teaming as forwards for the Tracy High Bulldogs when they face the Turlock Bulldogs in Central California Conference basketball action.
75 years ago — 1946
Parents of Navy Seaman 1st Class Ray Wise, long listed as missing in action, have been informed their son died in the sinking of the USS Houston in February 1942.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is starting construction of the pumping plant and canal of the Central Valley Project.
Dr. R.D. Mauer has returned from 20 months of Navy duty in the Pacific and has restarted his practice of medicine in Tracy.
Army Tech Sgt. Dick Buchanan has returned from duty in Europe where he served with the 1st, 2nd and 12th armored divisions.
Joe Mancuso has purchased the Highway Garage at the corner of 11th Street and Parker Avenue (where InShape was located before being closed late last year) from pioneer Tracy auto dealer Al Labrucherie.
100 years ago — 1921
Services were held at Tracy Cemetery for Roy Frerichs, who died of pneumonia in an Army field hospital in France at the end of World War I.
The advantages of direct marketing were told to Tracy Farmers at a meeting of the Tracy Farm Center.
Prohibition officers paid Tracy a visit, but according to Tracy Press editor Henry Hull, “They didn’t secure enough liquor to cure a snakebite.”
- Tracy Press archives
