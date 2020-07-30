This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2010
Eleven years after their teenage sons were killed in the East Bay, two Tracy families are still waiting for closure, but so far no arrests have been made.
Mayor Brent Ives has voiced surprise that Tracy has gained a reputation for being a less-than-stellar supporter of business. He pointed to city programs in economic development as one of the answers to the charges.
As part of the program to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the incorporation of the city of Tracy, tours of historic public buildings were held. Volunteers from the Tracy Historical Museum served as guides.
Services have been held for Louis F. “Gee Gee” Galli, 84, a longtime farmer north of Tracy who was active in support of Tracy High FFA and Breakfast Lions programs.
Deon Pinder of Tracy’s Beast Athletic Club captured first place in the triple jump at the USA Junior Olympics Championships in Sacramento.
25 years ago — 1995
The Chevron Oil Co. is having a difficult time determining where underground oil deposits are located in the vicinity of Alden Park in southwest Tracy. The oil is believed to have leaked from an abandoned huge ground-level oil tank.
Some 200 youths took part in the Summer Shoot Out basketball camp at Tracy Boys and Girls Clubs’ main facility.
William “Bill” Sutton, one of the original engine drivers when the Tracy Rural Fire Department was formed in 1945, has died at the age of 87.
Construction of a new Tracy Rural Fire Department station at Hansen and Schulte roads is nearing completion, according to Chief Gene LeBlanc.
Kuldeep Sharma, 46, the city of Tracy’s deputy public works director, has been named the city’s “Employee of the Month.”
Sheila Harrison has been promoted from assistant principal at Tracy High School to the school’s principal. She succeeds James Franco, who is the new assistant superintendent for student services of Tracy Public Schools. (He later became superintendent of the Tracy Unified School District.)
Gov. Pete Wilson has appointed Stockton attorney George Abdallah to be the new judge of the Manteca-Ripon-Escalon-Tracy Municipal Court.
John Carson, a retired Heinz plant supervisor, has been installed as new president of the Tracy Breakfast Lions Club.
The San Joaquin County Explosive Device Team exploded what was thought to be a bomb in front of a Grant Line Road medical clinic. It was a dud.
50 years ago — 1970
Some 50 Spanish-speaking students spend an hour a day during the summer in a bus learning to speak and read English as part of Tracy’s migrant-education program.
Green tomatoes are being sorted and packed at the Ace Tomato Co. shed on Sixth Street.
The City Council has approved providing $4,000 to the new Rising Sun substance-abuse counseling center.
Air Force Col. Myron E. “Mike” Kelly, who formerly piloted Air Force 1 aircraft transporting American presidents, is the new director of installation services at Defense Depot Tracy.
Pete’s Liquors of Tracy has captured the San Joaquin Amateur Baseball League’s southern division with an 11-4 rout of the Manteca Lancers.
Primary school students in Tracy Public Schools celebrated the end of summer school classes with a watermelon feed.
A strike at the H.J. Heinz Co. factory was averted by a last-minute settlement of a Northern California cannery workers’ contract.
75 years ago — 1945
Army Maj. Robert Chrisman, a 1927 graduate of Tracy High School, has been reported killed in action on Dec. 15, 1944. He was aboard a Japanese ship carrying American prisoners from the Philippines to Japan that was destroyed by American aerial bombing. (Chrisman Road is named for the pioneer Chrisman family.)
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church is planning to build an elementary school next to the church on East 10th Street.
Army Pfc. James McArthur has returned home after being liberated from a prisoner-of-war camp in Germany.
100 years ago — 1920
One of two robbery suspects detained by Tracy law officers tried to escape capture and was shot and killed.
Several men attempting to steal melons from a farm south fled after being “peppered” by a farmer firing shotgun pellets.
— Tracy Press archives
