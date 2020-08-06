This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2010
The City Council has voted, 4-1, to place a half-cent sales tax increase on the November ballot.
Tracy Unified School District has rehired 49 teachers who received pink slips last spring in the face of a $5 million budget shortfall.
Matt Loggins has taken over as head football coach at West High, succeeding the school’s original football coach, Steve Lopez, who has resigned.
Pinkie Phillips, Tracy Tritons Swim Club coach since 1967, is retiring.
After 18 years, Tom Hawkins is leaving the board of trustees of the Tracy Unified School District. He was first elected to the board after retiring as superintendent of the Jefferson School District.
Services have been held for Marie A. Minges, the first woman to be elected to the City Council in 1958.
25 years ago — 1995
Tracy Community Memorial Hospital, which became part of the Sacramento-based Sutter Health Systems in 1993, may be renamed Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.
Dennis Alegre is the new president of the Tracy Planning Commission.
Linda Connolly has become chairman of the Downtown Revitalization Task Force.
Fire engulfed the Ro-lab rubber manufacturing plant in Carbona, causing a million dollars in damage.
Martin and Alice Sasser have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married in Texas in 1945.
Office Depot is opening a warehouse and distribution center in Tracy.
50 years ago — 1970
Two Tracyites, Louis J. Villalovoz and Trinidad DeHoyos Dunn, have been honored by the San Joaquin Concilio for their contributions in advancing the Mexican-American community in San Joaquin County.
Stan Morri of Fresno has purchased the Don Hardy Ford dealership, renaming it Stan Morri Ford.
Michael J. Coakley, the Pacific Telephone manager in Tracy for the past 2½ years, has been transferred to South Lake Tahoe, and Jack Coy from Modesto will be the manager in Tracy.
Manuel R. and Olympia Furtado celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a luncheon and dance at the Tracy Ballroom. They were married July 12, 1920, in Patterson.
Gertrude Newbury, first full-time school secretary at Central School, has retired after 21 years.
John Deans, 35, formerly of Berkeley, is the new principal of New Jerusalem School, succeeding Del Bireline, who has taken a principal’s position at a rural Merced area school.
75 years ago — 1945
The Federal Housing Administration has granted Tracy the right to build 75 houses. Of the total, 25 will be built by private owners and the remaining 50 by local contractors, who will sell 25 at $6,500 and have 25 as rentals for $55 a month.
Army 1st Lt. James Lynch has been released from an Army hospital in Utah after being treated for wounds incurred in combat in Germany.
Although German prisoners of war have been assigned jobs at the California Sub-depot on Chrisman Road, local civilians are also being sought to fill unfilled slots.
Army 1st Lt. Vernon Jeffries has returned to the Tracy Police Department after completing 33 missions over targets in Europe as a B-24 bomber copilot.
100 years ago — 1920
The railroad wage board has granted Southern Pacific workers an average of a 21% increase in pay.
The Tracy Chamber of Commerce board of directors is urging city trustees to approve funding for improving and widening 11th Street.
— Tracy Press archives
