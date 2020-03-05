This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2010
Plans are moving ahead to begin construction at the River Islands residential development at Mossdale. Students will eventually attend six elementary schools and two middle schools to be built by the time the riverfront project is complete.
Tracy High graduate Alyssa Britt helped the UC Davis women’s swim team capture its first Big West Conference championship.
Many residents of Valpico Road south of town are asking county and city authorities to help in slowing down speeding vehicles.
More than half an inch of rain has fallen on the Tracy area, bringing the seasonal total to 8.79 inches.
A 55-year-old Turlock man died when his ultralight plane crashed near the New Jerusalem Airport south of Tracy.
Comcast is installing digital cable television service in Tracy.
25 years ago — 1995
Proposed closures of military bases won’t adversely impact Defense Distribution West depots in Tracy or Lathrop and might actually create more jobs when other Defense Logistics Agency depots are closed.
After 20 years, the San Joaquin County Food Bank is leaving Tracy for a larger facility in Manteca.
Tracy schools have canceled the Tracy Area Science and Invention Fair. It required too much time to organize, school officials said.
The Ceres girls basketball team rallied in the closing period to defeat Tracy High 61-49 and send the local Bulldogs packing in the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs.
A fire that gutted an East Eighth Street home is believed to have been arson involving gang warfare, police officers have reported.
50 years ago — 1970
Eight candidates are vying for three open seats on the City Council in the April municipal election. Joining two incumbents, Mayor Richard O. Hastie and Councilman William C. Adams, are Bernard Anastasio, Francis Bognuda, William Jones, John Hobin, Felipe Moralez and Robert Wilburn.
Holly Sugar Corp. has closed its primary sugar beet research facility at the Tracy factory. Dr. Don Dickenson, Holly’s director of agricultural research, is being transferred to Holly’s other research facility in Sheridan, Wyoming.
Realtor Waldo Coffman is retiring from the Tracy Community Memorial Hospital’s board after six years of service.
Alex Zirkler, who witnessed the Russian Revolution in St. Petersburg firsthand and decided to escape from the Soviet dictatorship, spoke before the Tracy Woman’s Club Literary Section.
Art Jones poured in 31 points to lead the Tracy High Bulldogs to an 83-70 win over East Union of Manteca.
More than 400 people filled the Tracy High auditorium to hear about the planned Rising Sun drug-abuse counseling center.
75 years ago — 1945
Army 1st Lt. James Lynch, a West Point graduate, has been wounded in action in France, according to news received by his mother, Evelyn Basolo.
A Sea Scout ship, sponsored by the Tracy Rotary Club, has been organized in Tracy.
Hong Lee has won the Tracy Lions Club oratorical contest.
Army Cpl. Chester Nevins has been reported wounded in action in the Philippines.
100 years ago — 1920
Nearly an inch of rain has fallen on the Tracy area, providing moisture to grain crops, which had been threatened by drought.
The Alameda Sugar Co. has purchased the Pacific Sugar Co. factory and 86 acres of surrounding land north of town. The factory was constructed in 1917.
The high school and grammar school buildings were both burglarized on the same evening.
— Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.