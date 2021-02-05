This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
The Tracy Police Department has released statistics that say crime overall in Tracy dropped 16 percent from in 2010 from 2009.
Services have been held for Tom Brenkwitz, 80, a longtime farmer in the New Jerusalem area.
Tracy attorney G. Archer “Archie” Bakerink has taken a fulltime teaching position at Humphreys School of Law in Stockton.
The WinCo food market, which was opened in November, has reduced its staff.
The city of Tracy is seeking community members to be members of the oversight committee for the Measure E half-cent sales-tax increase.
25 years ago — 1996
Orthotech, a Tracy-based firm that produces orthopedic products at its local plant, has agreed to be acquired by DePuy Inc. of Warsaw, Ind.
Wind-driven rains pelted the Tracy area with .61 inches of rain, causing some minor flooding.
Dr. Keith Larick, superintendent of Tracy Public Schools, has launched a series of meetings with parents to gauge local concerns about education.
Dave Hardesty and Don Yerian have been appointed by the City Council as new members of the City Parks and Recreation Commission.
Antoinette Reece and her niece, Paulette Bogetti, have returned from Bosnia-Hezegovena, where they visited the site of a Catholic apparition of the Virgin Mary, which occurred in 1981.
50 years ago — 1971
Miss Tracy Melanie Goulart is a finalist in the Miss San Joaquin County pageant.
A report developed by the City Airport Commission predicts the airport could be ready to accommodate jet aircraft in the future.
The St. Bernard’s Dads Club is holding a dance with the theme, “A Night in Portugal.” Committee members are Frank Silveira, Manuel Maciel, John Costa and B.R. Costa.
Clarence Curtis of Tracy has been named Stockton Stake president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Dr. Don Dickerson, director of agricultural research for Holly Sugar here since in1956, is leaving for a new position at Holly headquarters in Colorado Springs.
Navy Capt. Ray Volpi, a Tracy native, is retiring after 29 years of duty with the Navy. He was decorated fighter pilot in World War II.
75 years ago — 1946
The City Council has turned down a proposal by Pacific Can Co. to build a tomato-processing plant on Grant Line Road, citing a lack of sewage capacity after Heinz located in Tracy.
Advanced gifts of the Tracy Community Memorial Hospital campaign has netted $131,640 in donations and pledges.
100 years ago — 1921
A recent storm has brought Tracy’s seasonal rainfall total to 6.21 inches, much more than the same time last year.
An attempt to wreck a Western Pacific train near Tracy with removal of a rail failed when the next train stopped in time.
- Tracy Press archives
