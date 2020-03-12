This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2010
Sara Gamache, first woman president of the Tracy Golf and Country Club’s board, is beginning her third one-year term. She has become known as “Queen of the Greens.”
Teachers are warning trustees of the Tracy Unified School District that if 140 staff members were to lose their jobs as a result of budget cuts, class sizes would increase.
A program in the Kimball High School auditorium officially dedicated the district’s newest high school. Dr. John Kimball, for whom the school was named, took part in the program.
Some 400 people filled the Jacobson Elementary School auditorium to honor the memory of Sandra Cantu on the slain Tracy girl’s birthday.
A man wearing a fake mustache and holding a handgun robbed the U.S. Bank office on Grant Line Road.
Both Tracy and West softball teams lost their home openers; Tracy lost to Turlock, and West to Downey of Modesto.
25 years ago — 1995
An arson fire caused damage to two classrooms and a hallway at North School.
West High was bounced out of the Sac-Joaquin Section basketball playoffs after losing to Colfax, 62-60, in overtime.
Rodney Davenport, city treasurer since 1988, has resigned, saying the position poses a conflict with his new job with a Japan-based bank.
Alfred and Mabel Pombo celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at St. Anne’s Church in Byron, where they were married.
Billy Tipton of West High has been named most valuable basketball player in the Valley Oak League. He led the Wolf Pack in scoring with a 17.7-points-per-game average.
Air Force Tech. Sgt. Thomas Noakes of Tracy has been awarded the Airman’s Medal for heroism performed during an earthquake on Guam.
50 years ago — 1970
A program of providing free health insurance to all students of the Tracy Unified School District is being scrapped in favor of a voluntary plan.
Tracy High drama students are presenting the play “Bad Children” in Emma Baumgardner Theater.
Carl Upton, owner of Dick’s Newsstand on Central Avenue for the past six years, is selling the business to Mr. and Mrs. Don Palmquist.
Baseball practice is in full swing at Tracy High. Returning seniors are Craig Mizuno, Bob Bacchetti and Mike Albano.
Two employees of Mars Aviation working to dismantle a DC-6 propeller airliner at Tracy Municipal Airport were injured by an explosion. One later died at the local hospital.
Tracy High basketball standout Arthur Jones has been named to the All-Valley Oak League team. George Ortega is on the all-league sophomore team.
Juniors Terri Dooley and Tom McCray will represent Tracy at Boys and Girls State conferences this summer in Sacramento.
75 years ago — 1945
Marine Pfc. Morris Phelps has been reported killed in action during heavy combat on the island of Iwo Jima.
James Martin has been promoted to first lieutenant while serving as a navigator on a B-17 bomber in Europe. He has completed 35 missions.
1st Lt. Bernard Delosier is returning to the U.S. from Europe after being awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for directing targeting under heavy German anti-aircraft fire while serving as bomber command navigator.
100 years ago — 1920
Tracy Southern Pacific engineer Ben Garrison was killed instantly in Roseville when a splintered piece of wooden running board entered the engine cab and passed through his body.
J.S. Winkler is moving his men’s clothing store from East Sixth Street to the new Buschke Building at Eighth and Central.
F.L. Von Dissen is running a taxi service from the corner of Sixth Street and Central Avenue.

