This week in Tracy History
10 years ago — 2011
A local real estate firm that had been leasing the former J.C. Penney building at 10th and B streets moved all its office furniture out of the building in one afternoon and evening. Possible structural problems was the reason for the quick exit.
The Millennium Falcons blanked Elliott Christian of Lodi, 3-1, to remain atop the girls’ soccer standings of the Central California Athletic Alliance.
Marshall’s and Homelife Furniture have opened stores in the West Valley Mall.
Plans for the Holly Sugar Park located just south of Legacy Fields are moving forward.
The annual Spring Fling Car Show has been held at the San Joaquin River Club on Kasson Road.
25 years ago — 1996
The Tracy office of First Interstate Bank at the corner of 11th Street and Tracy Boulevard has now become a branch of Home Savings. (Home was later purchased by Chase Bank.)
Tracy Community Theatre’s production of “The Housekeeper” has been opened at the West Valley Mall.
Final touches are being applied to Tracy’s new 25,930-square-foot Police Facility, scheduled to open in late July.
City planners are developing plans for an outdoor theatre in Dr. Powers Park.
Julie-Ann Aaby of Tracy is a member of the women’s rowing team at the University of Southern California.
Tracy Public Schools are eligible to receive $37 million in state funding to finance repairs to older schools.
Tracy Federal Credit Union plans to move its main office from Defense Depot Tracy to 10th Street and Central Avenue (where BAC Bank is now located.)
50 years ago — 1971
Ping pong action is expected to reach a fever-pitch when the annual Tracy Press Ping Pong Tournament will begin soon in the Tracy High gym. Ignacio “Nacho” Cruz is defending men’s champion.
Tracy High musicians have presented a “Pops Concert” in the school cafeteria. The orchestra played highlights from the musical, “Westside Story.”
Bill Herriage has opened Tracy Furniture at 340 W. Grant Line Road.
Tracy High Trustee Ernest Makino has been presented the Golden Apple Award by the countywide California Teachers Association unit for his contributions to education.
Work at mechanizing Warehouse 16 at Defense Depot Tracy is nearing its final stages.
The City Council is considering two proposals to purchase a portion of Wainwright Village for development of privately funded low-rent and senior citizen apartments.
75 years ago — 1946
In a speech in the Tracy Inn Rose Room celebrating the Heinz factory’s opening, H.J. Heinz II, president of Heinz, praised farmers for being “working partners” with Heinz. He also noted H.F. Matthews, publisher of the Tracy Press, was the first person “to suggest that we investigate this location.”
George A. Good, who was a community leader during 20 years living in Tracy, has died at his home in Pacific Grove. The native of Elgin, Oregon, operated Good Lumber Co. and served as president of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce and the Tracy Hotel Corp., which built the Tracy Inn, and was chairman of the Tracy Highway Committee and president of the board of trustees of the West Side Union High School District.
Army 1st Lt. Ario Dal Porto has completed 20 months of service in Europe, where he was an engineer on U.S.-operated supply trains.
100 years ago — 1921
One man was killed instantly and another seriously wounded in a gun battle between the two men in an apparent dispute over the affections of a Tracy woman.
Burglars have been very active in Tracy, local law-enforcement officers have reported.
- Tracy Press archives
