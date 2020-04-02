This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2010
Veteran Tracy Realtor Jean Boehm has been named an honorary life member of the California Association of Realtors.
Fire Chief Chris Bosch has been fired by City Manager Leon Churchill after being placed on administrative leave for two months. He had become chief in 2005.
Four Tracy firefighters are participating in 19th annual Fire Fighter Stair Climb in Seattle, Washington. They are Capt. Pat Vargas, Fire Engineers Ben Moreno and Ryan Gall, and Firefighter Brian Hicks.
Mayor Brent Ives, in his State of the City address, has predicted that the industrial area west of Tracy could become the prime industrial growth area in San Joaquin County.
Matt Shrout has been named new varsity football coach at Tracy High, succeeding Mark Stroup, who resigned the position after the end of the 2009 season. Before coming to Tracy as an assistant coach, Shrout, 35, had been sophomore coach at Logan High in Union City.
25 years ago — 1995
Chevron, which acquired land once the site of the Associated Pipeline giant crude-oil reservoir, is launching a study of suspected underground patches of oil that leaked from the 750,000-gallon facility and adjacent pipelines.
Virginia Stewart, principal of a high school in Novato, Marin County, has been appointed new principal of Poet-Christian Elementary School.
Services have been held for Norma Overall, 75, a retired first-grade teacher who has been active in church and community organizations.
A new rainstorm and increased discharges from Sierra dams have added to concerns over the rising level of rivers in the Tracy area. Corral Hollow Creek already has overflowed its banks in the Carbona area.
Former Police Cmdr. Richard Hicks has filed a claim for damages against the city, charging he was forced out of his job.
Tracy High junior Rita Ng has captured the Rotary District 5220 speech contest.
Tracy Community Church has decided to discontinue offering K-5 elementary school classes after the first year is concluded in June. Low enrollment is the reason, according to pastor Al Eden.
Billy Tipton has been chosen as MVP on West High’s boys varsity basketball team. Earlier, he was named Valley Oak League Player of the Year.
50 years ago — 1970
Members of the vocational carpentry class at Tracy High have embarked on a project of building a three-bedroom frame house. The two-year project, aimed at providing students with a variety of construction skills, was launched in November 1969 by instructor Tom Sazama and is scheduled for completion in the fall of 1971.
Services have been held for San Joaquin County Undersheriff Loren Brown, 53, of Tracy. He died unexpectedly at his home on Linne Road.
Tom Hintz, a veteran Tracy horseman, has been named California Horseman of the Year. He and his stallion, El Rey, have been in a number of Tournament of Roses parades in Pasadena.
Billy Gift, who operated the Western Hotel on Sixth Street for 46 years, has died in Oakland at the age of 79. During his early years here, he was in the midst of Tracy’s “Poker City” days.
James Lindsey, manager of the Bank of America branch in Tracy, has been promoted to B of A vice president.
St. Bernard’s School’s eighth-grade basketball team is entering the Catholic Youth Organization championship tournament in Oakland. The team has a 36-1 record.
Three Tracy police officers were injured while pursuing a motorcyclist through the streets of Tracy.
Banta farmer Joe Tiago, 39, has been elected president of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce. He is also a lieutenant colonel in the Marine Corps Reserves.
75 years ago — 1945
Billie Camp, Cecil Moon and Roy Prock, all of Tracy, are at sea in the Pacific with the U.S. Merchant Marine.
Tracy’s goal for the Seventh War Loan Campaign has been established at $685,185, according to W.W. Crow, chairman of the Tracy War Financing Committee.
Mr. and Mrs. Gus Rehn have been notified that their son, Army Cpl. James Rehn, has been awarded the Purple Heart posthumously. He had been a radio operator with a guerilla unit in the Philippines before being killed.
100 years ago — 1910
An option has been secured for 15 acres of land north of the West Side Irrigation District irrigation canal belonging to Charles A. Slack to be used for a city park. The contract calls for $600 per acre. (The land eventually became Lincoln Park.)
Trustees of the First Presbyterian Church are continuing to make plans for a new church in the Lincoln Manor housing development. Construction is scheduled to begin at the end of April.
— Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.