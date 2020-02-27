This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2010
Faced with an income shortfall, the Tracy Unified School District trustees are considering whom to fire, if other cuts aren’t successful in closing the budget gap.
With a 70-59 win over McNair, the West High Wolf Pack sealed a place in the Sac-Joaquin Section boys basketball playoffs.
Chad Wood, a local attorney, has been installed as chairman of the board of directors of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce. He says the chamber will concentrate on economic issues to help local businesses weather the economic downturn.
Leprino Foods has agreed on a new three-year contract with 280 employees in the Teamsters Union.
Tracy High junior Jasmyne Sermeno has won the American Legion’s sectional oratorical contest. She will compete in the state finals in Modesto.
25 years ago — 1995
A militant antismoking Manteca resident has asked Tracy police to crack down on smokers violating the city’s smoking law at The Diner restaurant on 11th Street.
Tracy Public Schools administrators are expecting 293 additional students in K-5 classes next fall, requiring the hiring of at least eight new teachers.
Allie Costa and Derrick Williams, both Williams Middle School eighth-graders, are the Kiwanis Club’s Students of the Month.
The Tracy Press has won first place for front pages in statewide competition.
Rita Ng has captured her second consecutive win in the speech contest sponsored by Tracy’s two Rotary clubs. (She later used her public speaking ability to win the Miss California Pageant.)
Junior forward Pilar Arroyo is leading the Tracy High girls basketball team in shooting and rebounding.
50 years ago — 1970
Elmer Muller of Roberts Island has been elected first president of the National Farmers Organization’s San Joaquin County chapter.
Mary French is the singles champion of the City Bowling Tournament at Tracy Bowl. Marie Grubbs and Jane Paul were doubles winners.
James T. “Jim” Bell, deputy constable of the Tracy Judicial District, has announced he will be a candidate for judge, challenging incumbent Arthur S. Affonso.
Developers of the Westchester Green residential development are proposing to change their plans in order to build 200 units in groups of five or eight dwellings.
Winners of plaques in the annual Bank of America Awards are Tracy High seniors James Coffman, liberal arts; Marla Lloyd, fine arts; Debbie Sazama, vocational arts; and Michael Kirros, science and math.
75 years ago — 1945
Plans are being completed to form a rural fire district to provide protection for the unincorporated areas of Tulare Township.
Army Pfc. James McArthur is reported to be a prisoner of war in a German POW camp.
Baseball practice has started at Tracy High with George Albano pegged as the team’s leading pitcher.
Tracy High graduate Court Linder has been liberated from a Japanese prison camp for civilians in the Philippines.
100 years ago — 1920
A 2-year-old Tracy boy has died of complications from the Spanish influenza, which continues to take its toll while the number of reported cases declines.
City trustees (City Council) are considering placing a bond issue before voters to secure funding for a city park and streetlights.
