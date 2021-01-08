This week in Tracy History
10 years ago -- 2011
State environmental agencies and Altamont wind-energy firms have agreed to replace fast-turning wind turbines with slower-rotating ones to cut down on birds being killed.
Leslie Pombo, an eighth-grade teacher at Banta School, has become a board-certified teacher after three years of study.
A stabbing on Eaton Avenue just west of Holly Drive is believed to be gang related, according to Tracy Police.
West High graduate Amini Silatolu, a junior tackle for the Midwestern State Mustangs in Wichita Falls, Texas, has been named co-defensive lineman of the year and first-team all-conference defense.
25 years ago — 1996
The Tracy African-American Association sponsored a Kwanzaa gathering complete with African garb.
Dr. Keith Larick, superintendent of Tracy Public Schools, has predicted Tracy voters will support a ballot measure to unify the Tracy High and Tracy Elementary school districts in a special election later this year.
Tracy schools are in line to receive $36.4 million from a statewide school-bond issue to be placed on the June primary ballot.
Mark Wible, a veteran of 12 years in Tracy real estate, has joined Coldwell Banker The Vintage Group.
Tracy High and West High basketball teams scored wins in the opening games of league play. Tracy beat Stagg of Stockton, 88-63, and West dumped Bear Creek, 48-45.
50 years ago — 1971
Sonji Jefferson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Jefferson, was Tracy’s first baby of 1971. She was born at 3:15 p.m. Jan. 2 at Tracy Community Memorial Hospital.
Mayor William C. Adams sees the year 1971 as a time when the impact on 11th Street businesses of the recently opened North Tracy Bypass (Interstate 205) will become known.
With Democrats taking control of the State Assembly, former Tracy Mayor Bob Monagan has stepped down after two years as speaker and is again minority leader.
James Bell, former police officer and deputy constable, has been sworn in as judge of the Tracy Judicial District after ousting incumbent Arthur Affonso in the November election.
75 years ago — 1946
The Douglas brothers — Lindsay and Craig — have returned from wartime service in the Navy to reopen their meat market in the Purity Food Market.
Pacific Coast Aggregates has announced it will construct a new aggregates plant on the Rhodes property south of town. The new facility will cost $300,000.
Attorney George Wadsworth has been elected president of the Tracy District Chamber of Commerce.
100 years ago — 1921
A petition has asked City Trustees (City Council) to reroute the main east-west highway through Tracy from 11th Street south to Ninth or 10th streets, returning to 11th Street on the western edge of town. No action on the petition was taken.
The California Railroad Commission has given the Western Pacific Railroad permission to tear up the rail line connecting Corral Hollow Canyon with the WP main line. The mines and pottery plants in the canyon have been closed for most of a decade.
The smallpox epidemic has been declared over in the Tracy area, although residents are still being vaccinated.
- Tracy Press archives
