This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
The Tracy Court Building will be completely closed starting Oct. 3, the victim of county budget cuts.
Construction has started on a fourth tunnel that will carry Hetch Hetchy mountain water through the area south of town to the San Francisco Bay Area. The project will require temporary changes to the Tracy Golf and Country Club.
South Side residents are opposing plans to knock down handball courts in McDonald Park. They say the courts have a positive influence on the neighborhood.
The first block of East Sixth Street will become a downtown plaza when work on the project is completed.
A group of Tracy girls is heading for Irvine in Southern California to compete in the SwimOutlet.com USA Water Polo Junior Olympics.
25 years ago — 1996
The Glenbrier Estates subdivision at MacArthur Drive and Valpico Road has gained final approval from the Tracy City Council.
Tracy Public Library’s opening hours have been cut to 20 hours a week as budget cuts are impacting the countywide library system.
A miniature train provided transportation for Tracy youngsters at the Downtown Tracy Street Faire.
Donald Gilbert, an 87-year-old Tracy resident, has become the head of one of the sects of Zen Buddhism.
Teachers at Tracy High School have voted to endorse reduction of standard class size to 37 students.
Edward Alameida Jr. is the new warden at Deuel Vocational Institution. Before his promotion, he was DVI’s chief deputy warden.
50 years ago — 1971
Navy Capt. George Fowler has been sworn in as new commander of Defense Depot Tracy. He succeeds Air Force Col. Joe Pounder, who has been assigned to Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines.
Marlene Moniz has been crowned Miss Tracy.
A depressed market for apricots has prompted a number of Tracy area growers to tear out their ‘cot trees.
Yamada Brothers have donated eight acres on Union Island for the K-8 school of the newly formed Delta Island School District.
John Speed, 36, has come to Tracy from Vallejo to be the city of Tracy’s new fire chief. He succeeds Don Johnson, who has become fire chief in Lompoc.
Wayne O. Maier is the first Vietnam veteran to become commander of James McDermott Post, American Legion.
75 years ago — 1946
A Southern Pacific safety meeting attracted 157 railroad workers to the IOOF Hall (now Moose Lodge).
Tracy native Bob Krohn told members of the Tracy Lions Club of his experiences as a B-17 bomber pilot in Europe during World War II.
John Kennedy, manager of the Hagstrom’s food market for the past seven years, has been named district supervisor of the Oakland-based grocery chain.
100 years ago — 1921
The need for a highway down the West Side to Fresno was a major topic of discussion of a meeting in Tracy of area chambers of commerce.
Marshal Laswell has resigned as Tracy’s chief law-enforcement officer.
- Tracy Press archives
