This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2010
Krista Beltran, a seventh grade teacher at Tom Hawkins Elementary School, has been named 2010-11 San Joaquin County Teacher of the Year.
A performance by comedian John Heffron is marking the third anniversary of the opening of the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts.
Former West High School Athletic Director Steve Thornton has come out of retirement to be the athletic director at the new Kimball High School.
Elaine Yager, manager of the Tracy Outlet Center on Pescadero Avenue, is seeking support from the city in keeping the center alive. Yager has managed the outlet center for 14 of its 16 years of existence.
Dr. Robert Nakaki has opened his dental practice as part of Tracy Smiles Dentistry.
25 years ago — 1995
Trustees of the Tracy Elementary School District are looking for a 10-acre site for a kindergarten through fifth grade campus to be known as Wanda Hirsch Elementary School.
The Tracy Youth Soccer League had to wait for a rogue lawn sprinkler to be tamed at Clover Middle School to open its 1995 season.
A decoy operation conducted by Tracy police resulted in six Tracy businesses being cited for selling alcoholic beverages to minors.
A good-sized crowd turned out for the 13th annual Crawdad Races at the Heinbockel Inn north of town.
Tracy’s Junior Miss, Rita Ng, is among the top 10 of the 60 contestants in the California Junior Miss Pageant.
The city of Tracy is starting construction on parking lots on both sides of West 10th Street between Central Avenue and B Street.
50 years ago — 1970
Merrill F. West High School is the name chosen by Tracy High School District trustees for Tracy’s second high school, now in the planning stage. West, a high school trustee for 11 years, died Feb. 7, 1970, at the age of 62.
Barbara Bailey, a 14-year-old member of the Tracy Swim Club, took five first-places to pace the Tracy team to a win over Manteca in the Tracy High pool.
Former Mayor Clyde Abbott and his wife, Ruth, received a gift packet from the H.J. Heinz Co. for celebrating their 57th wedding anniversary.
An open house marked the opening of Rising Sun, the Tracy drug abuse counseling center.
Tracy-area FFA and 4-H members received some of the top prices for animals sold at the San Joaquin County Fair.
Ben Curran of Curran Realty and Insurance is the new president of the Tracy Board of Realtors.
75 years ago — 1945
As students of Tracy High begin registration for the new school year, enrollment is expected to be between 450 and 500 students, according to Principal W.W. Crow.
The Holly Sugar Corp. factory is beginning its 1945 fall campaign, reported Mick Ratigen, plant superintendent.
The Western Horse and Trailer Club’s new arena in Banta has been opened with a brief ceremony.
Army Pfc. Wallace Anderson is now stationed at Camp Hood, Texas, after recovering from wounds received during the Battle of Normandy in France.
100 years ago — 1920
The parents of Army Pvt. James McDermott have been informed by the War Department that their son’s body will soon be returned to Tracy for burial. McDermott was killed in action in France in 1918.
The Tracy Barber Shop is advertising a bath in connection with its facility.
— Tracy Press archives
