This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
Tracyites marked the 100th anniversary of the |The Fire of 1911,” which destroyed a number of buildings in downtown Tracy. The fire started in the kitchen flume of the Tracy Hotel, the majestic three-story building at the corner of Front (Sixth) Street and Central Avenue.
After federal funds were withdrawn from plans to build a landmark sign in Tracy’s downtown area, board members of the Tracy City Center Association decided to put signs about activities in the downtown area on banners posted on light posts.
Construction of a plaza on East Sixth Street has started. The plaza will be a site for community events.
Members of the Tracy High Class of 1951 gathered at the Galli garden north of town for their 60th anniversary reunion.
Eagle Scout Matt Jessen headed a fund-raising campaign to provide backpacks to students at Central School.
West High’s football team is getting ready to host Lincoln High of Stockton in the opening game of the 2011 season.
25 years ago — 1996
Ed Quinn is the first full-time principal at Jefferson Elementary School. He came to Jefferson, a fourth-through-eighth grade school, from Groveland.
With temperatures reaching as high at 109 degrees, Tracy is experiencing a continuing heat wave.
Greg McCreary, a local insurance broker and former educator, has become Tracy area’s new representative on the San Joaquin Delta College’s board of trustees. He was unopposed for election to the seat vacated by Joan Matthews, who served 13 years.
Nanette Martin of Tracy is a delegate to the Republican National Convention in San Diego.
Lynn R. Wallis of Tracy has been elected to the board of directors of the American Nuclear Society. He is director of public affairs of GE Nuclear Energy.
Local tomato growers have started sending harvested tomatoes to the H.J. Heinz factory.
50 years ago — 1971
City of Tracy firefighters have received 2.5% across-the-board pay increase, negotiations with police officers are at an impasse.
Temperatures in Tracy reached degrees 111 degrees, the hottest day recorded in Tracy in a decade.
Bill Pollard, Banta produce dealer, is a candidate for county supervisor in the June 1972 election. Incumbent Frank Hoyt has not announced whether he will seek re-election or not.
Cheryl Harper of the Jefferson 4-H Club earned grand-champion honors at the San Joaquin County Fair for her market hog.
Harvesting of canning tomatoes has started in Tracy area fields. Market tomatoes are being shipped from Ace Tomato Co. on Sixth Street and Triple E Produce on Linne Road in Carbona.
75 yeas ago — 1946
The city of Tracy budget for the current fiscal year is expected to reach $242,467.
A new washing-machine repair department has been opened in M,S. Vital’s Radio Shop on East 10th Street.
Tyrone Power and Henry Fonda are starring in “Jesse James” at the Grand Theatre.
100 years ago —1921
Professor George Wadsworth, superintendent of the West Side Union High School District, and Marguerite Humphrey, a high school teacher, were married in San Francisco.
Southern Pacific passenger service to Los Banos has been reduced to one roundtrip a day.
- Tracy Press archives
