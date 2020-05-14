10 years ago — 2010
Residents of Ballard Court are urging Tracy police to clamp down on alleged underage drinking and drug abuse at a home in the cul-de-sac.
Trustees of the Jefferson School District are considering placing a bond issue before district voters to finance renovations at Jefferson School and the addition of a gymnasium at Traina School.
Debbie Wingo will take over as principal of Wicklund Elementary School at Mountain House, beginning in the next school year.
Tracy High’s FFA chapter is celebrating its 80th anniversary. The chapter was founded in January 1930.
Melissa Huckaby has pleaded guilty to kidnapping and murdering 8-year-old Sandra Cantu.
Millennium High’s girls soccer team has captured the Harvest Christian League championship.
25 years ago — 1995
J.H. “Hank” Foster, a founder and first CEO of Westside Bank, has announced he is retiring after 15 years. He will be succeeded by Dennis R. Hurst.
Brent Ives, a member of the City Council, is the newest member of the Tracy Hospital Foundation’s board of directors.
Carlotta Eckford has set a Tracy High girls 110-meter high hurdles record with a time of 16.14 seconds.
Alice DeLaurier-O’Neil, a nurse practitioner, has been ordained as a minister of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America.
Santos “Sam” Gamino remembers celebrating V-E Day on May 8, 1945, as a patient in a military hospital in England. He was wounded in combat in France.
Rain held off, and a good crowd turned out for the Spring Arts and Crafts Jubilee in downtown Tracy.
Tracy native Kevin Krause, an Oklahoma City firefighter, has been honored as one of the rescuers of victims of the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building.
50 years ago — 1970
Tracy Community Players have opened their newest production, “Sunday in New York.” The comedy is directed by TCP veteran Mike Adams.
Carol Mancuso of Tracy and Ray Fosse, a catcher with the Cleveland Indians, were married April 14 in Reno.
Discipline policies at Tracy High were debated before a full house at the school auditorium. The meetings were scheduled after trustees received a petition signed by 2,000 district residents asking for a tightening of discipline.
After its walls were sandblasted and painted, the Tracy Plunge is opening for the new season. Admission for elementary school students is 30 cents.
American Field Service student Renzo Isler is getting ready to return to his native Italy after becoming a top breaststroker on the Tracy High swim team.
Tracy Golf and Country Club pro Ken Towns captured the Northern California Professional Golfers Association tournament in Sacramento with scores of 70 and 69.
75 years ago — 1945
Frank Mastoris, operator of Frank’s Economy Market for 20 years, is selling the grocery store at the corner of Eighth Street and Central Avenue to Virgil Wible and Charles Stille.
Navy Radioman 3rd Class Tom Fowler of Tracy has been reported missing in action in the Pacific.
F.S. Rasco Co. is opening a variety store on Central Avenue.
Navy WT 1st Class Russell Reece of Vernalis has survived the Japanese attack on the heavily damaged aircraft carrier USS Franklin.
100 years ago — 1920
Growing sugar beets, which has been plagued by insect problems, is expected to be improved this year to supply some of the beets for the local sugar factory.
Plans have been completed for the construction of a new Presbyterian church on Berverdor Avenue. The original Presbyterian church on Central Avenue was built in 1887.
“Everywoman,” a film relating “every woman’s adventure with passion and wealth in her ruthless quest for love” is showing at the Arlington Theatre on Sixth Street.
— Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.