This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
The three members of the Tracy Community Cemetery Board have asked county supervisors to expand the board to five members.
Services have been held Mei Teranishi, 88, who operated George’s Service at Highway 33 and Durham Ferry Road with her husband, George.
Mayor Brent Ives, speaking at the annual State of the City program, has urged optimism despite the challenges Tracy faces in the coming year.
The price of regular gasoline has reached $4 a gallon at many Tracy service stations.
A second weekly Farmers Market on Wednesday evenings will augment the Saturday market, beginning this month.
25 years ago — 1996
The Tracy Rural Fire Protection District will provide fire service to Mountain House, according to terms of a tentative agreement approved by district directors.
Jack Root, a retired elementary school teacher and coach, has died at the age of 78. During World War II, he served with the 101st Airborne Division in France, Belgium and Germany, including the defense of Bastogne, Belgium, in “The Battle of the Bulge.”
The Fourth Annual Tracy Community Variety Show staged in the Emma Baumgardner Theater at Tracy High, featured the talents of adults and youths.
Mountain House developer Trimark Communities is outlining plans for 10 elementary schools and two high schools. Construction of the first homes is scheduled to begin in the fall of 1997.
50 years ago — 1971
Joseph C. Groves, acting assistant officer in charge of the Tracy Post Office, has retired after 35 years of service at the local postal facility.
A new tape-making machine has been installed at the St, Regis Paper Co plant on Acacia Street.
Future Farmers at Tracy High School are celebrating National FFA Week. Loren Ohm is chapter president.
Tracy High swimmers have launched their 1971 season under Coach Doug Peargin, Team leaders are Jeff Nevin, Byron Alvarez and “Creature Ken” Nelson, all seniors, and Johnny Plasencia, junior.
Realtor Ben Curran is selling a 58-acre orchard with seven-year-old Payne walnut trees for $3,000 an acre.
75 years ago — 1946
James McDermott Post, American Legion, has initiated 70 new members, many of them World War II veterans.
Tracy now has 2,349 registered voters eligible to vote in the April 9 municipal election when three new members of the City Council will be elected.
Cowboy film hero Buster Crabbe drove through Tracy, but before departing was given a speeding ticket by California Highway Patrol Officer H.L. Raleigh,
Albert Imhof of Ferndale, Wash., and his wife, the former Germaine Widmer of Banta, are now making their home in Banta.
100 years ago — 1921
John Brichetto has been elected the first president of the newly formed Banta-Carbona Irrigation District. William Schlossman is the district’s secretary and assessor- collector.
The Bank of Tracy is paying 4 per cent interest on savings.
- Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.