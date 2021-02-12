This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
Tracy High’s academic decathlon team captured the San Joaquin County title by edging Lodi.
Tracy photographer Larry Smith has published a book, “Code 1144,” which highlights traffic accidents on San Joaquin Valley roads and freeways.
West High claimed the Tri-Cities Athletic League wrestling championship after dominating the league tournament at St. Mary’s High in Stockton.
Insurance broker Larry Benson has been installed chairman of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors.
Ray Morelos heads officers of the Southside Community Organization to be installed in March.
25 years ago — 1996
A flood of injuries has forced the Tracy Fire Department to surpass its $60,000 overtime budget for 1995-96 with six months left in the fiscal year.
Attorney Dan Mast has been installed as president of the Tracy Community Band.
A citizens’ committee has been formed to provide public input into the design of the proposed multi-modal transit station at Sixth Street and Central Avenue.
In a unanimous vote, the Lathrop Planning Commission has approved plans to create Gold Rush City on the west side of the San Joaquin River at Mossdale. (The project later became River Islands.)
The Downtown Revitalization Task Force has rejected all 22 applications for a 2-year term as executive director of the organization.
50 years ago — 1971
Tracy High seniors winning trophies in the annual Bank of America Scholastic Achievement Awards program were Harold Reich, math and science; Mike Pereira, liberal arts; Tom McCray, fine arts; and Margaret Nesslage, vocational arts.
Members of the Tracy Community Memorial Hospital Association were told at their annual meeting that the hospital had a fairly good financial year despite rising costs.
Incumbents Dr. Melville Jacobson and Guy Scott have announced they will be seeking re-election to the board of trustees of the Tracy Elementary School District.
The staff of Professional Aviation, a flight-training program at Tracy Municipal Airport, is reaching out for students from foreign countries.
75 years ago — 1946
Tracy’s quota in the annual Red Cross fund-raising campaign is $8,500.
Jere Srizek, who has been a home builder in Tracy, is moving to Sacramento to begin development of a 452-home subdivision called Bohemian Village.
Carlos Sousa, a well-known official of high school sports in the county, has announced he is a candidate for sheriff.
100 years ago — 1921
A mass meeting of farmers has been called to discuss problems in the development of the Banta-Carbona Irrigation District.
The reorganized Tracy Chamber of Commerce has attracted 35 new members.
