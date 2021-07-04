This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
Bailey Poole of Tracy took home two Grand Champion performance ribbons from the Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton. She performed vocal solos of Broadway show tunes and also patriotic and religious songs.
Michelle Hurlock received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from UC Davis, where she competed four years on the Aggies’ gymnastics team.
Summer heat has hit the Tracy area, but the temperatures were not that extreme.
Recent rains and filled reservoirs in the Sierra Nevada have prompted Gov. Jerry Brown to declare the drought over.
Tracy area fire officials are concerned that action by the San Joaquin County Local Agency Formation Commission could cause problems in funding local fire stations.
Six swimmers from Ellis Aquatics are heading for the Junior Olympics championship meet in San Jose.
25 years ago — 1996
Vic Alkire has been named the new freshman football coach at Tracy High. He succeeds Greg Smith.
James Arnold was valedictorian of West High’s first graduating class, which numbered 232 members.
Construction has been started on WandaHirschElementary School on Sycamore Parkway at Dove Court in south Tracy.
Sandy Williams has succeeded Elda Teague as patient-care director at SutterTracyCommunityHospital.
The Durham Ferry State Recreation Area on the east bank of the San JoaquinRiver is being closed for lack of sufficient funding.
Rep. Richard Pombo (R-Tracy) has been awarded the Infante D. Henrique Award from the Portuguese government in recognition of his efforts to improve U.S.-Portugal relations.
50 years ago — 1971
A proposed sign ordinance has been tabled by the City Planning Commission after receiving a number of complaints about its content from a group of Tracy merchants.
Ballet students of Tamara Gebhardt were featured in a recital held in the Tracy High auditorium. The young ballerinas were Jody Ladd, Paula Bacchetti, Barbara Knight, Lynette Medeiros and Christine Byers.
Tracy senior citizen track and field star Chet Steele will compete in the seniors international Olympics in the Los Angeles Memorial Colesium.
Tracy Realtor Ben Curran has been elected president of the San Joaquin County Economic Development Association.
Tracy High senior Linda Swenson is leaving for Turkey where she will be an American Field Service exchange student.
75 years ago — 1946
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has announced that construction has started on the first 13-mile stretch of the Delta-MendotaCanal, between Westley and Patterson.
New presidents of Tracy service clubs are J.A. “Mick” Ratekin, Tracy Rotary Club, and Irvine “Butch” Jensen of the Tracy Lions Club.
Beverly Wilcox, Carolyn Hagmeyer and Margaret Saling are vacationing in Santa Cruz.
100 years ago — 1921
Peter Knollenburg, a native of The Netherlands and a veteran of the Grand Army of the Republic in the Civil War, has died at the age of 78.
A new water well and pump will be installed by the city, and the Board of Trustees (City Council) is planning to send a bond issue to local voters to pay for the new water facilities.
Temperatures soared to 110 degrees as a heat wave hit the Tracy area.
- Tracy Press archives
