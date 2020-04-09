This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2010
An estimated 48% of Tracy residents have already filled out their 2010 U.S. Census forms. Some residents are reluctant to answer questions on the census form, fearing government interference in their lives.
Tracy High’s competition cheer squad took second place in the United Spirit Association nationals in Anaheim.
Tracy police officers are enforcing parking regulations around schools to avoid constant traffic jams when classes begin and end.
West High’s Jennifer Porter set a new swim record for the 200-yard freestyle in a meet between West and Tracy swim teams.
Coldwell Banker The Vintage Group is selling a four-bedroom, 2½-bath home for $300,000.
Members of the Tracy Breakfast Lions Club are planning a banquet April 10 to celebrate the service club’s 50th anniversary. Beginning in 1960 with 40 charter members, the club has grown to 87 members to be Tracy’s largest service club.
After seven years of delays and struggles with lawsuits, WinCo plans to begin construction of its Tracy store soon.
25 years ago — 1994
Don Nicholson, longtime Tracy High coach and athletic director, has been honored at a retirement banquet at Tracy Community Center.
Ralph and Alice Price have celebrated 70 years of marriage. Married in Kingsburg, they moved to Tracy in 1944. Ralph opened Ralph’s Club on East 11th Street in 1952.
Laura E. Matthews, publisher emeritus of the Tracy Press, died March 26 at the age of 94. She took over as publisher of the Press after her husband, Harvey Matthews, died in 1949. She retired in 1966 and sons Tom and Sam Matthews became co-publishers.
Tracy High’s mock trial team is headed for Sacramento to compete in the state finals.
Kraig Jones is the new senior pastor at Grace Baptist Church. The native of Riverside has been on the local church’s ministry staff for the past eight years, most of the time as youth pastor.
City staffers have put thumbs down on a proposal to begin adult day care at the Lolly Hansen Senior Citizens Center.
50 years ago — 1970
Willis Moore, Heinz West Coast and Mexico agricultural manager, has retired to take a special assignment of developing tomato production in Brazil. He is being succeeded by Church Bailey .
A correctional officer was stabbed during an inmate riot at Deuel Vocational Institution. The DVI library was ransacked during the outbreak of violence.
Tracy High senior John Zimmerman has been appointed to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. He was nominated by Rep. John McFall, D-Manteca.
The eight candidates for City Council took part in a candidates’ forum at Tracy High sponsored by the Tracy Press. Three council seats are up for grabs in the April 14 municipal election.
“The old cheese factory” on Holly Drive, just north of Carlton Way, has been demolished to make way for an apartment complex.
The first cutting of alfalfa hay is coming off Tracy fields earlier than normal this year after a series of heavy spring storms.
75 years ago — 1945
The fresh-market season for local asparagus has ended with the harvest gauged at a third of normal.
Tracy High’s baseball team crushed Liberty of Brentwood, 16-1. Larry Gentry continued his continuous hitting streak to 20 in a row with a triple, a double and two singles.
Army 1st Lt. Ora Phillips has been transferred from New Guinea to the Philippines with an anti-aircraft unit.
Army Cpl. E.S. Albert is serving with the 649th Engineer Battalion, a part of the Seventh U.S. Army, which landed in North Africa in 1943 and in southern France last year.
100 years ago — 1920
Switchmen in the local Southern Pacific yard have gone on strike along with others in the S.P. system. A mass meeting was held on a downtown street with a local band providing music.
A committee from the Tracy Chamber of Commerce went to Stockton to meet county supervisors in an effort to make sure Tracy-area irrigation districts received their share of irrigation funds.
A queen contest will decide who reigns over the Tracy Land and Auto Show, scheduled April 28-May 1.
— Tracy Press archives
