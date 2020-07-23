This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2010
Elizabeth Kirby (now Miller) is sharing fruits she has gleaned from trees in Tracy neighborhoods with local charities for distribution to people in need.
Gary Henderson, a longtime coach, has become director of athletics at Tracy High School, succeeding Mark Stroup, who resigned to enter private business.
The Tracy Fire Department’s softball team took home the gold medal at the 2010 Firemen’s Olympics sponsored by the Santa Clara Fire Department.
Attorney Michael Belden is the new president of the Tracy Sunrise Rotary Club.
Four former mayors were featured speakers at the ceremony at City Hall marking the city of Tracy’s 100th anniversary of its incorporation. The mayoral speakers were Richard Hastie, Bob Canclini, Bob Wilburn and Dan Bilbrey. Tracy was incorporated on July 22, 1910.
25 years ago — 1995
The trial of Teresa Alegre, accused of ordering the murder-for-hire killing of her husband, Luis, has begun in a Stockton courtroom.
The city of Tracy is completing a bicycle path plan for city streets.
Tracy teacher Mercedes Silveira has been inducted into the San Joaquin County Mexican-American Hall of Fame.
U.S. Navy Capt. Michael S. Casey has taken over as commander of Defense Distribution Region West in ceremonies at the Tracy depot.
Ground has been broken to mark the start of construction of the new Tracy police facility in the city’s Civic Center complex. The $5.9 million project is scheduled to be completed in 1996.
Ebony White, a hurdler with the Northwest Track Club, is heading for the Junior Olympics Nationals in San Jose.
50 years ago — 1970
The City Council has given its approval to creating a fourth sergeant’s position in the Tracy Police Department. Capt. John J. Serpa currently leads uniformed officers on the day shift.
DeLoy White, former principal of Holt School in the Delta area, has been hired as the new principal of Banta School. He will also serve as district superintendent and third grade teacher.
Paced by the record-breaking efforts of “Creature Ken” Nelson, the Tracy Swim Club placed third in the annual Sportsmen of Stanislaus swim meet in Modesto.
Harry J. Frerichs, first commander of James McDermott Post, American Legion, has died at the age of 75. The World War I veteran was elected to lead the post when it was formed in January 1919.
Three counselors for the staff of Rising Sun, Tracy’s substance abuse counseling center, have been hired, but the center’s financial situation is still in doubt.
75 years ago — 1945
Vince Ramirez of Tracy has been awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service with a medical unit during the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium.
The Tracy Growers Association is making an application to receive German prisoners of war to harvest crops in the fall.
Army Pfc. John Beuge has returned home after serving as a forward observer with an artillery unit of the 85th Infantry Division in combat in Italy.
100 years ago — 1920
County supervisors have approved plans to transform the Naglee-Burk Irrigation Association into an irrigation district with taxing powers.
A 1920 booster edition of the Byron Times includes several pages devoted to the prospects for developments in the Tracy area. Harry Hammond publishes the annual edition.
A new swimming tank, open to the public, has been opened at the Byron Hot Springs resort.
— Tracy Press archives
