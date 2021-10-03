This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
West High’s varsity football team downed Kimball, 16-13, but the Jaguars’ sophomore and freshmen were winners.
The 25th Anniversary Tracy Dry Bean Festival featured food, warm weather and plenty of dry beans.
Reconstruction of the Tracy High campus is moving forward. The project, funded by a successful $51 million bond issue, includes a new sports stadium.
Mechanical harvesting of wine grapes is moving forward in Jeff Brown’s 450-acre vineyard on Bird Road south of town.
Big O Tires is moving from the corner of 10th Street and Central Avenue to a new location on West 11th Street. Firestone will occupy the 10th and Central location.
The city of Tracy is making plans to offer early retirement to selective positions in a cost-saving measure.
25 years ago — 1996
Twelve-year-old Jacqueline McLeod saw her little sister, Genevieve, choking on four pieces of steak and pounded on her back to dislodge the meat and restore breathing.
Tracy Police are warning Tracyites not to join a south county 15-member pyramid scheme costing $2,000.
Rippin Minipark on Tennis Lane has been dedicated in memory of community activist and teacher Naomi Rippin.
The West Valley Mall is beginning a series of “Fridays Are for Families” entertainment nights.
Tracyite Earl Hove has been named “Employee of the Year” at the Owens-Illinois glass-container factory. He is a crew leader in the maintenance department.
Plans are moving forward to build a $348 million San Joaquin Irrigation District system providing water from the Stanislaus River to south county cities, including Tracy.
50 years ago — 1971
The Tracy City Council has voted to keep the city’s property tax rate at the same $2.20 rate of the past several years.
Trustees of the Tracy High district are awaiting an architect’s report that will help the board decide whether to rehabilitate the 1917 original school building or tear it down and build a new one. (The tear-down won out.)
Tracy High football “Players of the Week” are Dave Dooman, an offensive slot back and defensive safety, and Dave Kaiser, a linebacker who accounted for 16 stops in the Bulldogs’ win over Manteca.
Radio-controlled model airplanes raced at Tracy Municipal Airport during the Western States Pylon Championships.
75 years ago — 1946
Former residents of Eastern Oregon gathered at the Frank Fine home for their annual barbecue.
A new $11,000 fire truck has been added to the Tracy Rural Fire Protection District fleet of vehicles.
Chet McCusker, a Tracy Marine who was a prisoner of war captured by Japanese forces on Corregidor, has returned home after recovering in a military hospital from wounds.
100 years ago — 1921
After several delays, work has been started to make major improvements to Highway 50 (11th Street) through Tracy.
A community banquet sponsored by the Tracy Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for Oct. 25 in the Odd Fellows Hall on Sixth Street.
- Tracy Press archives
