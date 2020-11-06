This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2010
Tracy voters have approved Measure E, a half-cent sales tax measure designed to plug an ongoing deficit in the city’s annual budget and provide funding for community projects.
Bob Rickman and Bob Elliott have been elected to the Tracy City Council. They will take the seats vacated by Suzanne Tucker and Evelyn Tolbert.
It took several days after Election Day to declare Rep. Jerry McNerney winner in the race to continue in office representing the 11th Congressional District. He held a slim 134-vote margin in initial counting.
The Tracy City Council has approved a design plan for the new 11th Street overpass on the east edge of town.
U.S. Navy Lt. Corey Eggers is scheduled to speak on Veterans Day at the Tracy War Memorial.
WinCo Foods has opened its discount Tracy grocery store.
25 years ago — 1995
A jury has found Teresa Alegre guilty of first-degree murder, kidnapping and solicitation of murder of her husband, Louis Coelho, 39.
Both West High’s quarterback Billy Tipton and running back Lamont Webb were injured in the Pack’s 36-15 loss to Golden Valley at Merced.
Tracyite Ron Hatcher is among those participating in the Million Man March of African-American men in Washington, D.C
The J.C. Penney Co. store in downtown Tracy is getting ready to move to the West Valley Mall early next year by holding a sale with “25 percent off every item in our store.”
50 years ago — 1970
A majority of downtown business and property owners believe a study of a possible urban renewal project should be undertaken.
Construction of Interstate 5 segments near Mossdale are based on sand mined from nearby river-bottom areas.
The Smiths maintained their lead as the most-popular family name in Tracy with 56 listings in the new edition of the R.L. Polk & Co’s Tracy City Directory. They were followed by Johnson, 54; Miller, 41; Jones, 35; Silva, 34; and Garcia, 33.
The Tracy City Council, on a 3-2 vote, has extended for two more years Kaiser & Lindeman Farms’ lease of 394 acres of farmland at the NewJerusalemAirport.
The season for Roger Traina, star running back for the Tracy High Bulldogs, was ended with a broken leg in the Bulldogs’ 7-6 loss to Turlock.
75 years ago — 1945
Rural voters gave a resounding “yes” to the establishment of the Tracy Rural Fire Protection District, approving a ballot measure by 184-1.
Nat Martinet, who closed his downtown jewelry store to join the Navy during World War II, is reopening his store on Central Avenue.
Henry Buthmann, who served in the Army testing military vehicles at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland during World War II, has opened Mid-City Auto Service at 24 E. 11th St.
Army Cpl. Johnny Padilla has been released from Letterman GeneralHospital in San Francisco where he recovered from wounds incurred while a prisoner of war in the Philippines.
100 years ago — 1920
William Brockman, a pioneer resident of the Tracy district, has died at the age of 85. He was born in Germany and came to the U.S. as a boy, living 50 years near the long-abandoned town of Ellis.
Brockman’s horse-drawn wagons carried many of the wooden buildings from Ellis to the new town of Tracy in 1878.
- Tracy Press archives
