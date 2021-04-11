This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
Jack O’Brien, who plays bass and guitar for the Tracy High orchestra, has been awarded a scholarship to attend the LaHonda Music Camp in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
The Tracy Performing Arts Center is presenting four performances of the rock musical, “Rent.”
West High students are getting their robots ready to enter the Robots World Championships for the third year in a row.
The local Hindu community has celebrated Holi, the Festival of Colors, at Ed Thoming Park.
The West Side Pioneer Association is sponsoring two hikes through historic places in Corral Hollow Canyon where mining and brick and pottery-making once flourished.
25 years ago — 1996
Tracy High’s mock-trial team finished sixth in the statewide mock-trial competition.
Tracy youngsters searched areas of Tracy Community Center for Easter eggs.
A Tracy man trying to catch a run-away cow was struck by a car on Larch Road. The injury was not life-threatening.
Tracy voters approved unification of the Tracy High and Tracy Elementary school districts at a special election. Pro-unification received 67 percent of the votes cast.
All seven winning candidates for seats on the new combined board of trustees were incumbent trustees.
Betty and Harvey Peterson celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at the Tracy Inn. They were married in Iowa City, Iowa, and have lived in Tracy for 38 years.
50 years ago — 1971
The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors has given its approval to dissolve the Tracy Judicial District and make the Tracy court a part of a South County Municipal Court District. The change means that Jim Bell, recently elected Tracy judge, can’t serve because he is not an attorney.
Tracy schools were given “passing grades” in a citizen survey conducted in February.
The Tracy High Lab Band received a Superior rating at the University of Nevada-Reno Jazz Festival.
Peaches Butler has established a new Tracy High pole-vault record of 12 feet, 3 inches.
Leona Willis captured the All Events title at the Women’s City Bowling Tournament at the Tracy Bowl by winning the singles, doubles and team events.
75 years ago — 1946
A German prisoner of war who had escaped from a POW camp in Stockton was captured near Tracy Municipal Airport.
Brothers Frank and Sam Hill have opened Hill’s Sporting Goods on Central Avenue.
Residents of recently annexed Parker Acres (property north of Eaton Avenue) will have their first chance to vote in a municipal election coming up later in April.
100 years ago — 1921
Members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church have dedicated their new church building on East 10th Street. (The building is now a chapel in the church’s present complex at West Lowell Avenue and Chester Drive.
Sumner Lodge of Odd Fellows has added several new members as it begins to hold events in 1921.
Vann’s Department Store on Central Avenue is holding a “going out of business” sale.
- Tracy Press archives
