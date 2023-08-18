I was a bit puzzled last week when I received an email news release from France of all places. It was labeled “Unique on Line” and told of the continuing disability and health problems of a well-known French actress, Chantal Nobel.
The message went on to tell that her injuries were suffered in a two-car crash in 1985 in the village of Tracy-Sur-Loire in the Loire Valley of France. The email news release was aimed at providing information to bring her many fans up to date about her health condition.
I could only assume that the email message was sent to the Tracy Press because it went to all destinations with Tracy in the address.
If those who sent the email thought the Village of Tracy-sur-Loire was new to us, they were mistaken. In 2007, my wife, Joan, and I visited the village and also the nearby winery and castle, both known as Chateau de Tracy.
Our visit was the result of information I had received earlier in 2007 that a Marin County wine distribution firm had taken on Chateau de Tracy wine as an addition to its inventory.
After several Press readers told me of that development, I contacted the distribution firm and told them I was planning a trip to France in several months and asked if they could arrange a tour of the winery and chateau at Tracy-sur-Loire.
The Marin County firm contacted the Chateau de Tracy winery and a received a positive reply — and even a date for a visit that corresponded with our travel schedule.
Even though the winery and chateau were not open to the public, Count Henri d’Estutt and d’Assay, operator of the family-owned winery and chateau, agreed to show us both around. He and his wife, an attorney in Paris, even invited us to join them for lunch in their third-floor apartment in the centuries-old chateau. It was a great way to end a very interesting, never-forgotten day.
Henri d’Estutt d’Assay no longer manages the winery and chateau. His younger sister, Juliette, is now in charge, and the winery and chateau are now open to visitors for tastings and tours.
If you’re in the area of the Loire Valley south of Paris during a trip to France, drop by Tracy-sur-Loire to visit the winery and the chateau. Tell them you’re from Tracy (sur-California, that is)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.