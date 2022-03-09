United Sikhs led a local cleanup effort on Saturday on Linne Road, part of the local group’s ongoing effort to clean up roadways around the area.
Manpreet Shahi, leader of the local chapter of United Sikhs, said that once United Sikhs gets the word out on social media the local group gets a substantial response. In this case more than 100 people showed up, including youths involved with Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.), the Kimball High Jakara group, part of the Sikhs Honors and Service Society, also participated, and brought their parents along to participate.
They started near the Altamont Corridor Express station at Tracy Bouelvard and went up and down Linne Road and along the Union Pacific Railroad tracks. Over the course of 2 hours they collected enough debris and trash to fill a 22-yard trash bin.
Shahi said it’s the second time this year that United Sikhs has done a community cleanup along Tracy roadways, having led similar efforts last year.
