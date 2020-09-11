The United Way of San Joaquin County announced last week that six Tracy organizations were selected to receive $145,000, part of a nearly $1 million donation from an anonymous donor in support of COVID-19 relief and recovery programs.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Tracy, McHenry House Tracy Family Shelter, Sow a Seed Community Foundation, Tracy Community Connections, Tracy Interfaith Ministries and Tracy Unified School District will all receive a portion of the $145,000.
The funds will be used for a variety of things including provide food, basic household supplies, educational tools with projects for students, placing people at high risk of COVID-19 in motels and general payroll and operating expenses.
The United Way didn’t say how much each organization was receiving but TUSD said they received $25,000 as their portion which would be used for technological tools that will help with curbside meal service during distance learning, including tablets, battery packs and computer straps. Once students are able to return to campus, the equipment can be repurposed to support meal service at any local school.
Overall $6.6 million has been marked for United Way chapters throughout the Central Valley to distribute to distribute to organizations in need.
• If you have news for Accolades, send it to tpourtown@tracypress.com or drop off a note at the Tracy Press, 95 W. 11th St., Ste. 101.
