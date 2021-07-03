Madesyn Pomaikai Ronquillio, Tracy High Class of 2019, made the Dean’s List at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., for the spring 2021 semester. Ronquillio is a junior majoring in nutrition and health sciences.
She is one of 6,800 students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester. In order to make the Dean’s List at the university’s College of Education and Human Sciences a student must have a grade-point average of at least 3.75.
Ronquillio also competes on the Huskers’ women’s swim team, swimming mostly the 100- and 200-yard backstroke, with six top-five finishes during dual meets in an abbreviated Big 10 Conference 2020-21 season.
Oregon State University
Two local students have made the honor roll for the spring 2021 semester at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon.
Kendal Oetken, Tracy High Class of 2018 and a junior majoring in psychology at Oregon State, and Luwey N. Hon, a post-baccalaureate student in computer science, both completed the semester with a grade-point average of 3.5 or better while taking at least 12-units of graded course work.
