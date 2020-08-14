V-J Day anniversary remembered

Today, Aug. 14, 2020, is the 75th anniversary of an important date not only in American history, but for the world.
Aug. 14, 1945, was celebrated by many as V-J Day. It marked the end of fighting in World War II, the largest war in history, in which 400,000 Americans and as many as 65 million people worldwide had died. (Japan’s formal surrender to the Allies came a bit later, on Sept. 2, 1945.)
So how did Tracyites react to the news that Imperial Japan had surrendered? The Tracy Press reported the scene in Tracy in a front-page story written by my dad, Harvey Matthews, then editor and publisher of the Press:
“The news of the official surrender of the Japanese was welcomed in Tracy Tuesday (Aug. 14) afternoon at 4 o’clock with a moderate tooting of whistles and horns, the dragging of tin cans and a real joyous spirit, particularly on the part of youngsters.
“For a great majority, the news carried a sobering thought of hundreds of boys and girls still thousands of miles from home. Also, the still-more-sobering thought of those who will not return brought sadness in many hearts.
“Practically all stores closed their doors as soon as the good news was verified. All bars and liquor stores closed at 6 p.m. Tuesday and remained closed all day Wednesday. Some did not open on Thursday.
“Due to the confusion over the orders from Washington, some believed that Wednesday and Thursday were official holidays. The banks were reopened Thursday after this order was changed.
“Greatest inconvenience was caused by the closing of our overworked restaurant forces. Wednesday morning, travelers and rail workers had a hard time finding a cup of coffee or a donut. Restaurants, for the most part, reopened Thursday.
“On Tuesday night, the American Legion and Auxiliary had a free impromptu dance at the 10th Street Legion Hall. About 11:30 that night, the dancers paraded down Central Avenue.
“Many people attended church services Wednesday morning for a period of prayer. The Tracy Ministerial Union has announced plans for a public service on the evening of official VJ Day in the Presbyterian Church.
“Ray Arnold, chairman of the blood-donor service, has announced the calling off of the trip to Stockton this week.
“Wednesday morning, many motorists had a dream come true. They could drive into a service station and say, ‘Fill her up,’ because gas rationing had been abolished. Black market coupons are now a dime-a-dozen.
“Also removed from the rationing list were canned and processed foods, fuel and heating oils and heating stoves. Manpower controls and the 48-hour week were also suspended.”
What impacts did World War II have on Tracy? There were many, and here were some of the major wartime developments:
• Japanese families, including American citizens, living in the Tracy area were sent to what were called relocation camps throughout the western states.
• Towers were set up in Tracy and rural areas for volunteer observers on the lookout for enemy aircraft.
• Tracy Sub-depot of the Oakland-based California Quartermaster Depot was established in September 1942, creating more than 1,200 jobs, augmented by work of some 700 German prisoners of war. The depot on Chrisman Road is still in operation as Defense Logistics Agency Distribution San Joaquin.
• The number of employees of the Southern Pacific Lines was doubled, including women in jobs once held by men in service. Railroad traffic was greatly increased by military freight and troop trains.
• Wainwright Village was constructed with 200 housing units for depot and S.P. employee families. Its site is now the location of Tracy Civic Center.
• Tracy received special wartime federal housing allotments for 100 single-family homes.
• Housing was found for hundreds of servicemen’s families from nearby military installations: California Quartermaster Sub-depot, the ultra-secret prisoner of war interrogation camp at Byron Hot Springs, Vernalis Auxiliary Naval Air Station.
• Farming in the Tracy area, which had struggled to survive during the Depression, was greatly revived during the war years. A shortage of harvest workers was helped by prisoners of war and Mexican immigrants.
• A Service Men’s Club was created in old Central School building on Central Avenue.
• Truck traffic, including military supply and troop convoys, greatly increased traffic passing through town on busy Highway 50 (11th Street).
• Tracy met or exceeded goals for a number of War Bond and Red Cross drives.
• Federal wartime-industry approval was granted to the H.J. Heinz Co. to begin constructing its Tracy factory in 1945. It was initially built to produce rice pudding for Japanese civilians during and after the planned U.S. invasion of Japan’s home islands (which never came).
