Hundreds of student exhibitors will sell their livestock projects starting Friday at an online auction planned by San Joaquin AgFest.
AgFest is an annual student livestock exhibition that normally takes place at the San Joaquin County fairgrounds, where exhibitors compete in showmanship and breeding competitions. It ends with the Junior Livestock Auction, where the animals are sold to the highest bidders.
In early April, AgFest organizers canceled the weeklong show and sale because of the COVID-19 pandemic and replaced it with the San Joaquin AgFest 2020 Virtual Show and Sale.
Beef, sheep, goats, rabbits, swine, replacement heifers and ag mechanics projects will be sold during a three-day online auction that starts Friday at 8 a.m. and runs through Sunday at 9 p.m. at Stock Show Auctions.
On the auction site, buyers can search for a student exhibitor by name, city, FFA or 4H chapter, county, or species of animal for sale.
AgFest organizers have set a starting bid for each project. Buyers can also see a brief statement by the exhibitor, a picture, the animal’s weight, the bid history, and other auction information, including current resale prices by species.
Buyers must register with AgFest and with the auction site. There are instructional videos to help people with the registration and bidding process.
All animals will be slaughtered at the end of the sale, with the exception of replacement heifers, which will be turned over to the buyers.
For information: www.sanjoaquinagfest.org, www.stockshowauctions.com.
