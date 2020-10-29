Press staff report
Students from Mountain House and West high school competed in the first virtual Bear Science Olympiad tournament on Oct. 10.
Each year, a portion of the events are rotated to reflect the changing nature of genetics, Earth science, chemistry, anatomy, physics, geology, mechanical engineering and technology.
This year’s virtual competition had 203 high schools and 98 middle schools compete in 23 team events that covered topics including anatomy and physiology, astronomy, cyber security, helicopter, machines, and water quality.
The West High School Science Olympiad Cookies team won first place in detector building and third in digital structures.
The West High School Science Olympiad Wafers team placed fourth in digital structures.
Students from Mountain House High received several honors.
The school placed sixth in helicopters, 8th place in dynamic planet, 10th place in protein modeling and 12th place in geologic mapping.
Honorable mention for their performance went to students competing in experiment and data analysis, water quality, and fossils.
Organizers said it was the largest number of teams ever to compete in the science Olympiad.
If you have news for Accolades, send it to tpourtown@tracypress.com or drop off a note at the Tracy Press, 95 W. 11th St., Ste. 101.
