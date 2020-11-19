Volunteers helped pack shoeboxes filled with toys for children in need overseas during a Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child packing Sunday afternoon at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions families signed up for time slots in advanced to fill boxes with toys, stuffed animals and hygiene items.
People can also make their own shoeboxes following instructions on the Samaritan’s Purse website.
Completed boxes can be dropped off curbside at the church office today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, contact Michele Loomis at occmichele@gmail.com.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
