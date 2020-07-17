During her time at California State University, East Bay in Hayward, Judith Flores has learned about planning, engineering and problem-solving.
Now she is bringing all of those factors together through effective communication as she completes her bachelor’s degree in construction management and through her internship with Landmark Construction of Rocklin, the general contractor for the North School upgrade.
Flores is a 2015 graduate of West High School, and as her educational and career path came into focus, she ended up back in Tracy, where she started her education.
“I think it’s really great to be able to give back to the city, just as they were able to teach me when I was younger,” Flores said, adding that her job at North School was the perfect transition between her educational experience and a career in construction management.
“It’s a school that many people know, that a lot of my friends came to when they were younger, so I think it’s something to be really proud of,” she said. “I plan on being in Tracy for a while, and whenever I drive by I can say I worked on that project, I can tell someone a little bit about that project.”
Flores is one of four people in the Landmark Construction office between Holly Drive and the buildings that will remain on the campus after the $22 million upgrade is complete. She arrived there at the start of June, about a month after Tracy Unified School District approved its contract with Landmark.
Subcontractors are grading the site in preparation for a new 25,000-square-foot, two-story classroom and administration building, which will become the dominant feature on the southwest corner of Holly Drive and Kavanagh Avenue. The project also includes a new 3,855-square-foot library, plus upgrades to existing buildings.
Flores’ job is to be the link between subcontractors, who will have up to 40 workers on the site at any time, and the architects and engineers for the project. Her office is where all the plans are kept, and she’s part of a team that makes sure the subcontractors have the resources they need to meet the daily and weekly goals for the project.
“It started off for the summer, but Landmark has asked me if I could stay during the semester,” she said, adding that working in the field was a big step beyond what she had learned so far in the classroom.
“(The subcontractors) teach you a little bit about what they do,” she said. “The people I work with at Landmark, they really have encouraged me to continue learning and growing as a person.”
Seth Oberst, assistant project manager for Landmark, said that one of the big lessons in construction management is understanding that nothing is ever as easy as it looks.
“Having Judith here is such a relief to me, because all of those things are vitally important and keep things moving forward,” he said. “Pretty much anything you look at, you think it’s so simple, and then you look at it and there’s a whole universe of knowledge that’s involved in it.”
He added that details that come to light when dealing with subcontractors and architects could quickly become overwhelming if not managed properly.
“As a general contractor, you need to be able to jump into any kind of conflict situation, assess what the problem seems to be, and talk to the subs and get that knowledge out of them so you can be knowledgeable enough to talk to the architect and summarize what the issue is. That’s a skill set I’m trying to help her develop,” he said.
Flores grew up around the construction profession, with her father the superintendent with a company that specializes in flooring and interior remodeling. She worked in his office, which sparked her interest in engineering when she first enrolled at CSU East Bay.
“In college, I was kind of indecisive about what I wanted. I went into civil engineering and business, and then I kind of looked into construction and was like, that’s what I’ve been doing for almost my whole life. I gave it a try and ended up liking it more than I thought,” she said.
Flores didn’t know she would end up back in Tracy when she applied for an internship with Landmark, which includes schools and other public buildings among its portfolio of projects.
“It just happened that they had the project here in Tracy,” she said, adding that in addition to being in her hometown, it’s one of the types of projects she hopes to specialize in after she graduates. “For now, I think schools and commercial buildings would be my interest, as well as hospitals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.