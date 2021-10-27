Members of the West High FFA program were honored for their efforts at several recent competitions.
The West High 2021 Agriculture Pest Control Team won the California State FFA Agriculture Pest Control contest held in May. Coached by ag teacher Jordan Dajani the team had to memorize the stages of development, insect order and class, crop host and give an oral presentation on a beneficial insect, invasive insect and a vertebrate pest.
Team members who placed in the competition were; George Alcala first place high individual, Remus Kubik second place high individual and Cody Li third place high individual. Also on the team was Rebekah Elliott.
West High’s FFA team also competed in the Delta Valley Sectional Opening and Closing competition, held Oct. 6 at Delta Charter High in rural Tracy. West had two Greenhand Teams, two Open Teams and the Officer Team compete at this contest. The Officer Team, both Open Teams and Greenhand Team A won Gold and Greenhand Team B won Silver.
The opening and closing contest is a speaking contest in which teams of six students memorize and present the FFA opening and closing ceremonies. Students are scored on accuracy, presentation, speaking and team unity.
The west High FFA program also recognized two graduates who were selected as National FFA Agriscience finalists. Gloria Martinez-Mota and Catherine Petersen spent the last two school years completing a research project on the effects of supplements on broiler chickens. The pair spent many hours caring for the birds, collecting data and researching the project. They completed three trials in two years to collect accurate data.
Currently Martinez-Mota is studying at Coe College in Iowa and Petersen attends Montana State University.
Ag teachers Jordan Dajani supervised with Marlene Hepner, Abigail Ferrell and Holly Smith serving as proofreaders and supporters.
The project won the California FFA Agriscience Animal Systems Division 6 contest in May and was selected as National FFA Finalists in September.
