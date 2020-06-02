Five West High FFA chapter members received their state degrees at the 39th annual Central Region Golden State FFA Degree Ceremony-North Area on March 10 at San Joaquin Delta College.
Diego Aguirre, Samantha Anastasio, Jocelyn Estrada, Jenna Ethridge and Tiffany McIntyre were among more than 230 Central Region FFA members to receive state FFA degrees.
Fewer than 3,000 students across the state receive the state degree award each year, which is less than 3% of all California FFA members.
The degree is awarded to students who work more than 500 hours and invest or earn $1,000 in their supervised agriculture experience projects. Students must also have participated in FFA contests and events at the chapter and state level, performed community service, and completed three or more years in the agriculture education program.
Aguirre was recognized for his landscape maintenance placement project and his agricultural pest entrepreneurship project at the West High garden. He served for a year as the West High FFA chapter sentinel and was on the career development pest team.
Anastasio was recognized for her market swine project for San Joaquin AgFest. She served a year as the West High FFA Tailgate committee chairperson and was a member of the career development agriculture poultry team.
Estrada was recognized for the market poultry meat bird project she sold at AgFest and a market turkey project she raised for her family. She served two years as the West High FFA chapter vice president and was on the career development agriculture sales team.
Ethridge raised and sold market swine projects at AgFest for two years. She served a year as the West High FFA chapter’s fundraisers committee chairperson and was on the career development agriculture sales team.
McIntyre completed two years of diesel mechanic placement as well as a floriculture internship. She also served a year as the West High FFA chapter sentinel and was on the career development agriculture livestock team.
Several other West FFA students were named section, regional and state finalists for proficiencies and agriscience projects.The proficiency application and recognition program is a way for students who excel in their supervised agriculture experience projects to show their connection to the agriculture industry and their individual growth. Eight West students were recognized this March:
• Carlie Howell: Integrated agriscience proficiency, Delta-Cal Sectional silver.
• Yesenia Gutierrez: Plant science proficiency, Delta-Cal Sectional gold, Central Region gold, and one of three California state finalists.
• Veronica Martinez Mota: Swine proficiency, Delta-Cal Sectional silver.
• Catherine Petersen: Poultry proficiency, Delta-Cal Sectional silver.
• Jasmine Ramirez: Wildlife management proficiency, Delta-Cal Sectional gold and Central Region gold.
• Angel Reyes: Animal science proficiency, Delta-Cal Sectional silver
• Diego Salinas: Poultry proficiency, Delta-Cal Sectional silver.
• Erubiel Victor: Animal science proficiency, Delta-Cal Sectional gold and Central Region gold.
Four West students in the Agriscience Animal Science Division qualified to submit a digital display board for judging in the California State FFA Agriscience Research Career Development Event:
• Cadence DeCoite and Emilee Barnes: Agriscience Animal Systems Division 6.
• Catherine Petersen and Gloria Martinez Mota: Agriscience Animal Systems Division 4.
